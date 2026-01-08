Stein- und Fassadenreiniger RM 623, 5l

Der kraftvolle Reiniger entfernt mühelos Öle, Fette, Ruß, Staub und Emissionsverschmutzungen von Stein- und Aluminiumfassaden, Steinmauern, Terrassen und sonstigen Steinoberflächen.

Spezifikationen

Technische Daten

Gebindegröße (l) 5
Verpackungseinheit (Stück) 1
Gewicht (kg) 5
Gewicht inkl. Verpackung (kg) 5,4
Abmessungen (L × B × H) (mm) 192 x 145 x 248
Kompatible Geräte
KOMPATIBLE GERÄTE
KOMPATIBLE GERÄTE AUS DEM ALTEN SORTIMENT
Anwendungsgebiete
  • Terrasse
  • Aluminiumfassaden
  • Steinoberflächen
  • Garten- und Steinmauern
Zubehör