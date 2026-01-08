Universalreiniger RM 555, 5l

Kraftvoller Allzweckreiniger entfernt mühelos Öle, Fette und mineralhaltige Verschmutzungen. Für Gartenmöbel, Fahrzeuge, Fassaden und alle wasserbeständigen Oberflächen.

Spezifikationen

Technische Daten

Gebindegröße (l) 5
Verpackungseinheit (Stück) 1
Gewicht (kg) 5,2
Gewicht inkl. Verpackung (kg) 5,4
Abmessungen (L × B × H) (mm) 192 x 145 x 248
Anwendungsgebiete
  • Flächen rund um Haus und Garten
  • Fahrzeuge
