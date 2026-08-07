Automatic hose reel, coated, 20 Metre
Automatic hose reel of durable plastic. Painted steel bracket. Suitable for 20 m high-pressure hose.
Automatic hose reel of durable plastic. Painted steel bracket. Suitable for 20 m high-pressure hose.
Specifications
Technical data
|Length (Metre)
|20
|Temperature (Celsius)
|Maximum 155
|Max. pressure (Bar)
|250
|Colour
|black
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|11.2
Scope of supply
- Hose reel
Compatible machines
- HD 10/19-4 St H
- HD 10/21-4St
- HD 10/25-4 S
- HD 10/25-4 S Classic
- HD 10/25-4 S ST Classic
- HD 10/25-4 SXA Plus
- HD 13/18-4 S Classic
- HD 13/18-4 S ST Classic
- HD 17/15-4 S ST Classic
- HD 4/11 C Bp
- HD 4/11 C Bp Pack
- HD 5/11 C EASY! *AU
- HD 5/11 EX EB + Foam Classic Anniversary Edition
- HD 5/12 C Plus EASY!
- HD 5/12 CX Plus EASY!
- HD 6/15 MX Plus
Accessories
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