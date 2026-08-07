Automatic hose reel, coated, 20 Metre

Automatic hose reel of durable plastic. Painted steel bracket. Suitable for 20 m high-pressure hose.

Automatic hose reel of durable plastic. Painted steel bracket. Suitable for 20 m high-pressure hose.

Specifications

Technical data

Length (Metre) 20
Temperature (Celsius) Maximum 155
Max. pressure (Bar) 250
Colour black
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 11.2

Scope of supply

  • Hose reel
Accessories
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