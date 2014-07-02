Sand/wet blasting set

Sand and wet blasting set for removing rust, paint and stubborn dirt using Kärcher abrasive.

Sand and wet blasting set for removing rust, paint and stubborn dirt using Kärcher abrasive. Suitable for all Kärcher K2 – K7 series domestic pressure washers.

Features and benefits
Especially powerful
  • Removes rust, paint and stubborn dirt.
Full cleaning power
  • Effectively removes stubborn dirt.
Specifications

Technical data

Colour black
Weight (kg) 1.2
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 1.3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 525 x 110 x 100
Application areas
  • For removing rust and paint.
  • Even stubborn dirt
Find parts

Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.