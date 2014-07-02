Sand/wet blasting set
Sand and wet blasting set for removing rust, paint and stubborn dirt using Kärcher abrasive. Suitable for all Kärcher K2 – K7 series domestic pressure washers.
Features and benefits
Especially powerful
- Removes rust, paint and stubborn dirt.
Full cleaning power
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|1.2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|1.3
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|525 x 110 x 100
Compatible machines
- K 4 Classic
- K 4 Power Control Flex
- K 4 Power Control Flex Car & Home Plus
- K 4 Power Control Flex Home
- K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster
- K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster Car & Home
- K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster Car Plus
- K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster Home
- K 5 Classic
- K 5 Classic Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium
- K 5 Comfort Premium Home
- K 5 Power Control Flex
Application areas
- For removing rust and paint.
- Even stubborn dirt
