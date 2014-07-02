Vario joint

Vario joint, rotates 180° for cleaning difficult to reach areas, e.g. roller shutters, car roofs or conservatories. Connection: For connection between gun and accessory or extension lance and accessory. Vario joint allows ergonomic cleaning.

Features and benefits
Variable joint adjusts 180°
Specifications

Technical data

Colour black
Weight (kg) 0.2
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 214 x 47 x 84

For old trigger guns pre 2010 (gun M, 96, 97): Adapter M (2.643-950.0) required.

Application areas
  • Conservatories
  • Extra-long nozzle reaches every tight gap and fabric surface in your vehicle.
  • Vehicles