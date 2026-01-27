WB 130 rotating wash brush
Always in motion: The rotating wash brush with interchangeable attachment cleans smooth surfaces such as paint, glass or plastic. Quick attachment changes thanks to the release lever.
When combined with the interchangeable Universal attachment, the WB 130 rotating wash brush is particularly suitable for surfaces like paint, glass or plastic. The powerful rotation ensures effective and thorough cleaning. The wash brush has a release lever for quick and easy attachment changes without contact with dirt and comes with a transparent cover for an impressive cleaning experience. If needed, detergent can also be used and applied with the brush connected to the pressure washer. The wash brush is suitable for use with all Kärcher pressure washers in the K 2 to K 7 ranges. The two interchangeable Car & Bike and Home & Garden attachments, available separately, are specially adapted for delicate or resistant surfaces.
Features and benefits
Rotating brush head
- Gentle and efficient cleaning action.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0.4
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|305 x 156 x 137
Videos
Compatible machines
- K 4 Power Control Flex
- K 4 Power Control Flex Car & Home
- K 4 Power Control Flex Car & Home Plus
- K 4 Power Control Flex Home
- K 4 Premium
- K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster
- K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster Car & Home
- K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster Car Plus
- K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster Home
- K 5 Classic
- K 5 Classic Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium
- K 5 Comfort Premium Home
Application areas
- Vehicles
- For cleaning motorcycles and scooters.
- Conservatories
Accessories
Find parts
