Three piece kit replaces the garden hose connectors for Kärcher electric pressure washers. The yellow piece attaches to your garden hose and the appropriate black piece to the water inlet on your pressure washer. The kit can also be used to convert standard threaded water inlets on Kärcher gas pressure washers to Quick Connect. The kit contains three pieces: a garden hose connector, a Karcher electric pressure washer connector and a standard threaded water inlet connector. Please note this kit can only be used on your pressure washers's water inlet (where you attach the garden hose) – it can not be used on your pressure washer's water outlet (where you attach the high pressure hose).