Cleaning in hospitals

Textured floor surfaces: free from grease and food residues

The floors in hospital kitchens are often covered in textured floor tiles with studs. Although this ensures slip resistance, it does present a disadvantage when it comes to cleaning: the recesses between the studs on the tiles create an easy resting place for contaminants such as grease or food remnants. To ensure the floor is still cleaned quickly and efficiently, surface cleaners with a rotating nozzle bar and slightly offset power nozzles are recommended. These apply water to the floor at high pressure and loosen the dirt very efficiently. Orbital machines or scrubber dryers with rollers are an effective alternative too. Both are easy to manoeuvre, and a scrubber dryer also picks the dirty water straight back up. Best of all, the rollers are practically self-cleaning, since the dirt cannot stick to the rollers at such a high rotation speed.



Disinfection: avoid the pitfalls

Food contact surfaces should generally be disinfected only when they have been cleaned beforehand or are free of dirt. There is a specific reason for this: if there is protein-based dirt on the surface, the disinfectant concentrates solely on the protein and not on the viruses, bacteria and other microorganisms. This is known as a protein error and impairs the performance of the disinfectant.

Another common pitfall when handling disinfectants is what's known as the soap error. This is when cationic surfactant-based disinfectants come into contact with surfaces that still have residues of anionic surfactant-based detergents, potentially causing a chemical reaction in which the cationic surfactants of the disinfectant combine with those of the detergent. This, in turn, causes a water-insoluble giant molecule to form, which cancels out the effect of the disinfectant. If surfaces that have previously been cleaned with an anionic surfactant-based detergent are subsequently to be disinfected, they must first be rinsed thoroughly to remove detergent residues. If the surface is very tacky due to a soap error, a detergent with higher solvent content may help.