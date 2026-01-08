Terrassenreiniger-Konzentrat RM 564, 500ml

Das Patio & Deck-Konzentrat zur materialschonenden Reinigung von Balkon und Terrasse (Holz/Stein). Entfernt Öl, Fett, Emissionsverschmutzungen und Ruß. Ergibt verdünnt 5 l Reinigungsmittel.

Spezifikationen

Technische Daten

Gebindegröße (ml) 500
Verpackungseinheit (Stück) 8
Gewicht (kg) 0,5
Gewicht inkl. Verpackung (kg) 0,6
Abmessungen (L × B × H) (mm) 70 x 70 x 240
