PC 7,5 Rohrreinigungsset

Rohrreinigungs-Set mit 7,5 m Schlauch zur Reinigung von Rohren, Abflüssen und Fallrohren zur wirksamen Befreiung von Verstopfungen.

Rohrreinigungs-Set zur Reinigung von Rohren, Abflüssen, Fallrohren und zur Befreiung von Verstopfungen. Vier nach hinten gerichtete Hochdruckstrahlen schieben den Schlauch durch das Rohr und lösen so die Blockade. Der flexible 7,5 m lange Qualitätsschlauch ist mit Textilgeflecht verstärkt und verfügt über eine extra-kurze Messingdüse für optimale Beweglichkeit im Rohr. Daneben ist der Schlauch mit Knickschutz und Messinganschluss ausgestattet - für eine lange Haltbarkeit. Geeignet für die Anwendung im Haus und im Außenbereich mit allen Kärcher Hochdruckreinigern der Klassen K 2 bis K 7.

Merkmale und Vorteile
Extra kurze Messingdüse
  • Optimale Beweglichkeit im Rohr.
Schlauch mit Textilgeflecht
  • Flexibler und langlebiger Qualitätsschlauch.
Vier nach hinten gerichtete Hochdruckstrahlen
  • Effektive und schnelle Lösung von Rohr-Blockaden.
Kraftvolle Reinigung mit Hochdruck
  • Effektive und schnelle Lösung von Rohr-Blockaden.
Bajonettverbindung
  • Besonders anwenderfreundlich.
Spezifikationen

Technische Daten

Länge (m) 7,5
Farbe Schwarz
Gewicht (kg) 0,7
Gewicht inkl. Verpackung (kg) 0,8
Abmessungen (L × B × H) (mm) 245 x 245 x 65

Für alte Pistolen bis Baujahr 2010 (Pistole M, 96, 97): Adapter M (2.643-950.0) erforderlich.

Videos
Kompatible Geräte
KOMPATIBLE GERÄTE
KOMPATIBLE GERÄTE AUS DEM ALTEN SORTIMENT
Anwendungsgebiete
  • Rohre
  • Fallrohre
  • Abflüsse
PC 7,5 Rohrreinigungsset Ersatzteile

KÄRCHER ORIGINAL–ERSATZTEILE

Egal, wo Sie Ihr Kärcher-Gerät gekauft haben, Sie können sich im Reparaturfall an jeden Kärcher-Fachhändler oder jedes Kärcher Center in Ihrer Nähe wenden. Ersatzteile dürfen lediglich von ausgebildetem Fachpersonal getauscht werden. Bitte beachten Sie die Garantiebedingungen.


HOME & GARDEN GERÄTE

Ihr Kärcher-Gerät können Sie über den Online-Reparaturservice im myKärcher Kundenportal einschicken. Alternativ können Sie Ihr Ersatzteil einfach und bequem in unserem Onlineshop bestellen.


PROFESSIONAL GERÄTE

Kleingeräte können Sie über das myKärcher Kundenportal einschicken. Großgeräte oder Installationen können Sie vor Ort von unserem Werkskundendienst reparieren lassen.