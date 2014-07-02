HIGH-PRESSURE EXTENSION HOSE, 10 M, K3 - K7

Extension hose compatible with Kärcher K3 - K7 Pressure Washers. (Accessory is not suitable with machines with a hose reel)

High-pressure extension hose for gun model "Best" with Quick Connect connector. 10 m high-pressure extension hose for greater flexibility for use with pressure washers. Simply connect between gun with Quick Connect connector and high-pressure hose. Robust DN 8 quality textile braiding reinforced, non-kinking hose with brass connector for durability Extension hose for pressures of up to 160 bar and temperatures up to 60 °C. Extension hose is also suitable for chemical use. Suitable for all Kärcher K3 – K7 series domestic pressure washers.

Features and benefits
10 m extension hose
  • Extends the operating radius, greater flexibility.
Quick Connect connector
  • Quick connector system for easy connection to gun and high-pressure hose.
DN-8 quality hose reinforced with textile braiding
  • Protects hose from kinking.
Specifications

Technical data

Temperature (Celsius) Maximum 60
Max. pressure (Bar) 180
Length (Metre) 10
Colour black
Weight (Kilogram) 1.137
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 1.348
Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre) 240 x 240 x 85