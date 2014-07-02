HIGH-PRESSURE EXTENSION HOSE, 10 M, K3 - K7
Extension hose compatible with Kärcher K3 - K7 Pressure Washers. (Accessory is not suitable with machines with a hose reel)
High-pressure extension hose for gun model "Best" with Quick Connect connector. 10 m high-pressure extension hose for greater flexibility for use with pressure washers. Simply connect between gun with Quick Connect connector and high-pressure hose. Robust DN 8 quality textile braiding reinforced, non-kinking hose with brass connector for durability Extension hose for pressures of up to 160 bar and temperatures up to 60 °C. Extension hose is also suitable for chemical use. Suitable for all Kärcher K3 – K7 series domestic pressure washers.
Features and benefits
10 m extension hose
- Extends the operating radius, greater flexibility.
Quick Connect connector
- Quick connector system for easy connection to gun and high-pressure hose.
DN-8 quality hose reinforced with textile braiding
- Protects hose from kinking.
Specifications
Technical data
|Temperature (Celsius)
|Maximum 60
|Max. pressure (Bar)
|180
|Length (Metre)
|10
|Colour
|black
|Weight (Kilogram)
|1.137
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|1.348
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|240 x 240 x 85
Compatible machines
- K Silent Anniversary Edition
- K3 Power Control Accessory Bundle
- K4 Compact + Home Kit Bundle
- K4 Power Control Home Bundle
- K5 Compact Bundle
- K5 Premium Power Control Bundle
- K7 Premium Smart Control Bundle
- Pressure washer K 5 Power Control Home Anniversary Edition
- The Outdoor Bundle
- Ultimate Cleaning Kit