High-pressure extension hose for gun model "Best" with Quick Connect connector. 10 m high-pressure extension hose for greater flexibility for use with pressure washers. Simply connect between gun with Quick Connect connector and high-pressure hose. Robust DN 8 quality textile braiding reinforced, non-kinking hose with brass connector for durability Extension hose for pressures of up to 160 bar and temperatures up to 60 °C. Extension hose is also suitable for chemical use. Suitable for all Kärcher K3 – K7 series domestic pressure washers.