High-pressure hose Longlife, 20 Metre, DN 8, 400 Bar, 2 x EASY!Lock
High-pressure hose with ANTI!Twist, EASY!Lock manual screw fittings and double steel core. 20 m long, nominal size DN 8, EASY!Lock manual screw fitting on both sides.
High-pressure hose with ANTI!Twist, EASY!Lock manual screw fittings and double steel core. 20 m long, nominal size DN 8, EASY!Lock manual screw fitting on both sides.
Specifications
Technical data
|ID ( )
|DN 8
|Temperature (Celsius)
|Maximum 155
|Max. pressure (Bar)
|400
|Length (Metre)
|20
|Connecting thread
|2 x EASY!Lock
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|6.95
Compatible machines
- HD 10/19-4 St H
- HD 10/21-4St
- HD 10/25-4 S
- HD 10/25-4 S Classic
- HD 10/25-4 S ST Classic
- HD 10/25-4 SXA Plus
- HD 13/18-4 S ST Classic
- HD 4/11 C Bp
- HD 4/11 C Bp Pack
- HD 5/11 C EASY! *AU
- HD 5/11 EX EB + Foam Classic Anniversary Edition
- HD 5/12 C Plus EASY!
- HD 5/12 CX Plus EASY!
- HD 6/15 MX Plus
- HD 6/15 P Modul
- HD 6/15 ST M *AU
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