High-pressure hose Longlife, 20 Metre, DN 8, 400 Bar, 2 x EASY!Lock

High-pressure hose with ANTI!Twist, EASY!Lock manual screw fittings and double steel core. 20 m long, nominal size DN 8, EASY!Lock manual screw fitting on both sides.

High-pressure hose with ANTI!Twist, EASY!Lock manual screw fittings and double steel core. 20 m long, nominal size DN 8, EASY!Lock manual screw fitting on both sides.

Specifications

Technical data

ID ( ) DN 8
Temperature (Celsius) Maximum 155
Max. pressure (Bar) 400
Length (Metre) 20
Connecting thread 2 x EASY!Lock
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 6.95
High-pressure hose Longlife, 20 Metre, DN 8, 400 Bar, 2 x EASY!Lock
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