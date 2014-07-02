SH 5 suction hose

Environmentally friendly 5-metre long suction hose for sucking up water from alternative sources such as water butts or water containers.

The 5-metre long suction hose is suitable for all K 4 to K 7 devices and enables water from alternative sources such as water butts or water containers to be sucked up. The hose is free from phthalates and PVC, up to 90 per cent recyclable and also features extremely environmentally friendly packaging.

Features and benefits
Easy suction
  • Suck up water from alternative sources quickly; water supply for pressure washers.
Very handy
  • Practical water suction allows for resource-saving use of alternative water sources.
Eco-friendly
  • Free from phthalates and PVC, up to 90 per cent recyclable and features extremely environmentally friendly packaging.
Specifications

Technical data

Colour white
Weight (Kilogram) 0.704
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 0.897
Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre) 250 x 250 x 85
Application areas
  • Pumping water, e.g. from cisterns, water butts, springs, etc.
