SH 5 suction hose
Environmentally friendly 5-metre long suction hose for sucking up water from alternative sources such as water butts or water containers.
The 5-metre long suction hose is suitable for all K 4 to K 7 devices and enables water from alternative sources such as water butts or water containers to be sucked up. The hose is free from phthalates and PVC, up to 90 per cent recyclable and also features extremely environmentally friendly packaging.
Features and benefits
Easy suction
- Suck up water from alternative sources quickly; water supply for pressure washers.
Very handy
- Practical water suction allows for resource-saving use of alternative water sources.
Eco-friendly
- Free from phthalates and PVC, up to 90 per cent recyclable and features extremely environmentally friendly packaging.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|white
|Weight (Kilogram)
|0.704
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|0.897
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|250 x 250 x 85
Videos
Compatible machines
- K 4 Compact
- K 4 Premium Power Control
- K 4 Premium Power Control Deck
- K 4 Premium Power Control Home
- K 5 Compact
- K 5 Premium Power Control
- K 5 Premium Power Control Home
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Car & Home
- K 5 WCM Home
- K 6 Special
- K 6 Special Deck Bundle
- K 7 Compact
- K 7 Premium Power Home
- K 7 Premium Smart Control
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Car & Home
- K 7 WCM
- K 7 WCM Accessory Bundle
- K Mini
- K Silent Anniversary Edition
- K2 BOM *AU
- K3 Power Control Accessory Bundle
- K4 Compact + Home Kit Bundle
- K4 Power Control Home Bundle
- K5 Compact Bundle
- K5 Premium Power Control Bundle
- K7 Premium Smart Control Bundle
- Pressure washer K 5 Power Control Home Anniversary Edition
- The Outdoor Bundle
- Ultimate Cleaning Kit
Application areas
- Pumping water, e.g. from cisterns, water butts, springs, etc.
