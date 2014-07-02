Angled spray lance

Extra-long angled spray lance (about 1 m) for easy cleaning of difficult to reach areas, e.g. roof gutters or vehicle underbodies. Suitable for all Kärcher K2 – K7 series domestic pressure washers.

Features and benefits
Powerful cleaning with high pressure
  • Increased cleaning performance
Specifications

Technical data

Colour black
Weight (kg) 0.5
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.6
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 930 x 43 x 116
Application areas
  • Vehicle undersides
  • Rubbish bins
  • Cleaning water butts.
  • Cleaning car wheel arches.
  • Cleaning barrels.
  • Stairs
