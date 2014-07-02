FJ 6 foam nozzle
The Kärcher FJ6 foam nozzle is the perfect addition to your Kärcher pressure washer, allowing you to add a layer of foamy detergent with the minimum of effort and fuss.
The Kärcher FJ6 foam nozzle provides a powerful foaming action for easy cleaning of all surfaces. Ideal for vehicles, garden furniture, façades, stairways, caravans, paths, walls, terraces, driveways etc. The FJ6 container is approx. 0.6 litres. To use the Kärcher FJ6 foam nozzle, simply pour the Kärcher detergent directly into the foam nozzle, attach the nozzle to your pressure washer gun and apply the foam. The detergent dose can be easily adjusted on the foam nozzle using the yellow dial on top. The jet level can be easily adjusted as required. The FJ6 foam nozzle is suitable for all Kärcher K2-K7 pressure washers. This product is ideal for use with the Kärcher Ultra Foam Cleaner.
Features and benefits
Detergent dosing
- Detergent consumption depends on use
Transparent detergent container
- Contents always visible.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight (kg)
|0.2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.3
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|93 x 201 x 184
|Compatibility
|For old trigger guns pre 2010 (gun M, 96, 97): Adapter M (2.643-950.0) required.
Compatible machines
- K 4 Power Control Flex
- K 4 Power Control Flex Car & Home
- K 4 Power Control Flex Car & Home Plus
- K 4 Power Control Flex Home
- K 4 Premium
- K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster
- K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster Car & Home
- K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster Car Plus
- K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster Home
- K 5 Classic
- K 5 Classic Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium
- K 5 Comfort Premium Home
- K 5 Power Control Flex
- K 5 Power Control Flex Car & Home
- K 5 Power Control Flex Home
- K 5 WCM Flex eco!Booster
- K 5 WCM Flex eco!Booster Car & Home
- K 5 WCM Flex eco!Booster Home
- K 6 Comfort Premium
- K 7 Comfort Premium
- K 7 Power Flex
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Flex
- K 7 WCM Flex eco!Booster
- K Silent eco!Booster
Application areas
- Vehicles
- Conservatories
- For cleaning motorcycles and scooters.
- Patio
- Garden walls and stone walls
- Mobile homes
