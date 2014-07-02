FJ 6 foam nozzle

The Kärcher FJ6 foam nozzle is the perfect addition to your Kärcher pressure washer, allowing you to add a layer of foamy detergent with the minimum of effort and fuss.

The Kärcher FJ6 foam nozzle provides a powerful foaming action for easy cleaning of all surfaces. Ideal for vehicles, garden furniture, façades, stairways, caravans, paths, walls, terraces, driveways etc. The FJ6 container is approx. 0.6 litres. To use the Kärcher FJ6 foam nozzle, simply pour the Kärcher detergent directly into the foam nozzle, attach the nozzle to your pressure washer gun and apply the foam. The detergent dose can be easily adjusted on the foam nozzle using the yellow dial on top. The jet level can be easily adjusted as required. The FJ6 foam nozzle is suitable for all Kärcher K2-K7 pressure washers. This product is ideal for use with the Kärcher Ultra Foam Cleaner.

Features and benefits
Detergent dosing
  • Detergent consumption depends on use
Transparent detergent container
  • Contents always visible.
Specifications

Technical data

Colour anthracite
Weight (kg) 0.2
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 93 x 201 x 184
Compatibility For old trigger guns pre 2010 (gun M, 96, 97): Adapter M (2.643-950.0) required.
Videos
Application areas
  • Vehicles
  • Conservatories
  • For cleaning motorcycles and scooters.
  • Patio
  • Garden walls and stone walls
  • Mobile homes
Find parts

Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.