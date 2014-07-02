Mini VP160 Vario Power Jet

The Kärcher Mini Vario Power Jet comes with infinite pressure regulation and an adjustable 360° joint, ideal for cleaning difficult to reach areas. For use with K2 - K7 pressure washers.

The Kärcher Mini VP160 Vario Power Jet includes an infinite pressure regulator and is adjustable 360°. Making this mini vario power jet the perfect solution for cleaning those difficult to reach areas, such as under your wheel arches. Suitable for use with the Kärcher K2-K7 high pressure washers.

Features and benefits
Unlimited adjustment
  • The pressure can be adapted to the cleaning task.
Time saving
  • No need to change spray lance.
Flexible joint
  • Adjustable 360° joint
Specifications

Technical data

Colour black
Weight (kg) 0.2
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 166 x 42 x 62
Videos
Application areas
  • Cleaning car wheel arches.
  • Flower tubs
  • Rubbish bins