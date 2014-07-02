Mini VP160 Vario Power Jet
The Kärcher Mini VP160 Vario Power Jet includes an infinite pressure regulator and is adjustable 360°. Making this mini vario power jet the perfect solution for cleaning those difficult to reach areas, such as under your wheel arches. Suitable for use with the Kärcher K2-K7 high pressure washers.
Features and benefits
Unlimited adjustment
- The pressure can be adapted to the cleaning task.
Time saving
- No need to change spray lance.
Flexible joint
- Adjustable 360° joint
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0.2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|166 x 42 x 62
Compatible machines
- K 4 Power Control Flex
- K 4 Power Control Flex Car & Home
- K 4 Power Control Flex Car & Home Plus
- K 4 Power Control Flex Home
- K 4 Premium
- K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster
- K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster Car & Home
- K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster Car Plus
- K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster Home
- K 5 Classic
- K 5 Classic Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium
- K 5 Comfort Premium Home
- K 5 Power Control Flex
- K 5 Power Control Flex Car & Home
- K 5 Power Control Flex Home
- K 5 WCM Flex eco!Booster
- K 5 WCM Flex eco!Booster Car & Home
- K 5 WCM Flex eco!Booster Home
- K 6 Comfort Premium
- K 7 Comfort Premium
- K 7 Power Flex
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Flex
- K 7 WCM Flex eco!Booster
- K Silent eco!Booster
Application areas
- Cleaning car wheel arches.
- Flower tubs
- Rubbish bins