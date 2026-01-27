PS 30 power scrubber surface cleaner
The PS 30 power scrubber, with its three integrated high-pressure nozzles, powerfully removes stubborn dirt from various surfaces, while saving time. Ideal for stairs and edges. Includes integrated squeegee blade to remove the dirty water.
The PS 30 power scrubber provides outstanding cleaning results on various surfaces. This is ensured by three high-pressure nozzles, which loosen even stubborn dirt. This makes the PS 30 the ideal aid for reliably cleaning small to medium-sized areas, such as stairs and edges. The brush head can be rotated 360° to clean hard-to-reach areas. All smooth surfaces can be squeegeed with the integrated dirt blade after cleaning. This removes excess dirty water quickly and makes the surfaces ready to use again straight away. This combination of high-pressure jet and manual brush pressure, with the resulting cleaning performance, outperforms all standard scrubbers and is compatible with all Kärcher K 2 to K 7 pressure washers.
Features and benefits
Three integrated high-pressure nozzles
Compact design
Powerful cleaning with high pressure
Combination of a high-pressure jet and a manual brush pressure
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0.9
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|1.2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|744 x 293 x 769
Videos
Compatible machines
- K 4 Power Control Flex
- K 4 Power Control Flex Car & Home
- K 4 Power Control Flex Car & Home Plus
- K 4 Power Control Flex Home
- K 4 Premium
- K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster
- K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster Car & Home
- K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster Car Plus
- K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster Home
- K 5 Classic
- K 5 Classic Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium
- K 5 Comfort Premium Home
- K 5 Power Control Flex
- K 5 Power Control Flex Car & Home
- K 5 Power Control Flex Home
- K 5 WCM Flex eco!Booster
- K 5 WCM Flex eco!Booster Car & Home
- K 5 WCM Flex eco!Booster Home
- K 6 Comfort Premium
- K 7 Comfort Premium
- K 7 Power Flex
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Flex
- K 7 WCM Flex eco!Booster
- K Silent eco!Booster
Application areas
- Stairs
- Terrace
- Garage
- Garden walls and stone walls
- Balconies
