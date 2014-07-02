SH 5 Suction Hose

Eco-friendly 5 metre suction hose for drawing water from alternative sources such as water butts and barrels.

The SH 5 suction hose is suitable for all K 2 to K 7 machines and makes it easy to draw water from alternative sources such as water butts and barrels. The hose is free from phthalates and PVC, up to 90% recyclable and also uses highly eco-friendly packaging.

Features and benefits
Easy suction
  • Suck up water from alternative sources quickly; water supply for pressure washers.
Environmentally friendly
  • Free from phthalates and PVC, up to 90 per cent recyclable and features extremely environmentally friendly packaging.
Specifications

Technical data

Colour white
Weight (kg) 0.7
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.9
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 250 x 250 x 85
Videos
Application areas
  • Drawing water from cisterns, water butts, ponds, etc.
Find parts

