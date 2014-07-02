SH 5 Suction Hose
Eco-friendly 5 metre suction hose for drawing water from alternative sources such as water butts and barrels.
The SH 5 suction hose is suitable for all K 2 to K 7 machines and makes it easy to draw water from alternative sources such as water butts and barrels. The hose is free from phthalates and PVC, up to 90% recyclable and also uses highly eco-friendly packaging.
Features and benefits
Easy suction
- Suck up water from alternative sources quickly; water supply for pressure washers.
Environmentally friendly
- Free from phthalates and PVC, up to 90 per cent recyclable and features extremely environmentally friendly packaging.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|white
|Weight (kg)
|0.7
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.9
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|250 x 250 x 85
Videos
Compatible machines
- K 4 Power Control Flex
- K 4 Power Control Flex Car & Home
- K 4 Power Control Flex Car & Home Plus
- K 4 Power Control Flex Home
- K 4 Premium
- K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster
- K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster Car & Home
- K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster Car Plus
- K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster Home
- K 5 Classic
- K 5 Classic Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium
- K 5 Comfort Premium Home
- K 5 Power Control Flex
- K 5 Power Control Flex Car & Home
- K 5 Power Control Flex Home
- K 5 WCM Flex eco!Booster
- K 5 WCM Flex eco!Booster Car & Home
- K 5 WCM Flex eco!Booster Home
- K 6 Comfort Premium
- K 7 Comfort Premium
- K 7 Power Flex
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Flex
- K 7 WCM Flex eco!Booster
- K Silent eco!Booster
Application areas
- Drawing water from cisterns, water butts, ponds, etc.
