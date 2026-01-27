Splash guard
The transparent splash guard for K2 to K7 Kärcher pressure washers protects you and the surrounding area from spray water. Ideal for cleaning corners and edges.
Perfect for cleaning corners and edges: the splash guard – specifically designed for K2 to K7 Kärcher pressure washers – effectively protects you and the surrounding area against spray water. The transparent design ensures a clear view of the area to be cleaned at all times. It goes without saying that the accessory part is compatible with all new Vario Power spray lances and Multi Jets as well as the new rotary nozzles. (Not suitable for MP 4 and MP 180 multi power jet 5-in-1 (2.643-238.0, 2.643-239.0))
Features and benefits
- Reliable protection for the user against spray water – especially when cleaning corners and edges.
Transparent design
- A clear view of the surface being cleaned guarantees better cleaning results.
Several adaptors included in the scope of delivery
- Compatible with all new Vario Power spray lances and Multi Jets as well as previous and new rotary nozzles.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0.3
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|220 x 188 x 237
Not suitable for MP 4 and MP 180 multi power jet 5-in-1(2.643-238.0, 2.643-239.0)
Compatible machines
- K 4 Power Control Flex
- K 4 Power Control Flex Car & Home
- K 4 Power Control Flex Car & Home Plus
- K 4 Power Control Flex Home
- K 4 Premium
- K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster
- K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster Car & Home
- K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster Car Plus
- K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster Home
- K 5 Classic
- K 5 Classic Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium
- K 5 Comfort Premium Home
- K 5 Power Control Flex
- K 5 Power Control Flex Car & Home
- K 5 Power Control Flex Home
- K 5 WCM Flex eco!Booster
- K 5 WCM Flex eco!Booster Car & Home
- K 5 WCM Flex eco!Booster Home
- K 6 Comfort Premium
- K 7 Comfort Premium
- K 7 Power Flex
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Flex
- K 7 WCM Flex eco!Booster
- K Silent eco!Booster
Application areas
- Stairs
