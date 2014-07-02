Water filter
Water filter protects pressure washer pumps against dirt particles from dirty water. Filter extends the life of the pressure washer. Suitable for all Kärcher K2 – K7 series domestic pressure washers.
Features and benefits
Water filter
- Contents always visible.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight (kg)
|0.1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|117 x 50 x 50
Compatible machines
- K 4 Power Control Flex
- K 4 Power Control Flex Car & Home
- K 4 Power Control Flex Car & Home Plus
- K 4 Power Control Flex Home
- K 4 Premium
- K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster
- K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster Car & Home
- K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster Car Plus
- K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster Home
- K 5 Classic
- K 5 Classic Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium
- K 5 Comfort Premium Home
- K 5 Power Control Flex
- K 5 Power Control Flex Car & Home
- K 5 Power Control Flex Home
- K 5 WCM Flex eco!Booster
- K 5 WCM Flex eco!Booster Car & Home
- K 5 WCM Flex eco!Booster Home
- K 6 Comfort Premium
- K 7 Comfort Premium
- K 7 Power Flex
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Flex
- K 7 WCM Flex eco!Booster
- K Silent eco!Booster
Application areas
- Provides protection for the submersible pump against coarse dirt particles.