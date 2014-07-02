Wheel Washing Brush
The Kärcher wheel washing brush is perfect for removing dirt and grime that accumulates on your wheel rims. With 360° degree cleaning enabiling you to reach every angle of your wheels.
The Kärcher wheel wash brush has all-round bristles which ensures extremely effective cleaning. This brush reaches all those difficult to reach areas and gets into the smallest of gaps for thoroughly clean wheels and wheel rims. The Kärcher wheel wash brush has the added benefit of uniform 360° water distribution for dissolving and flushing away the dirt. The quality bristles provide a gentle but efficient cleaning action, for excellent all-round cleaning results. This brush includes a union nut for a secure spray gun connection and ergonomic handle for ease of use. The Kärcher wheel washing brush is a great addition to your Kärcher pressure washer, suitable for all K2-K7 models.
Features and benefits
Uniform water distribution over 360°
- Cleans evenly and removes stubborn dirt.
High-quality brushes
- Efficient and gentle cleaning action
Detergent application
- Increased cleaning performance
Rotating brushes
- Effortless cleaning in hard to reach places and small gaps
Wheel washing brush
- For all motor vehicle types
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0.3
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.4
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|422 x 80 x 101
Compatible machines
- K 4 Power Control Flex
- K 4 Power Control Flex Car & Home
- K 4 Power Control Flex Car & Home Plus
- K 4 Power Control Flex Home
- K 4 Premium
- K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster
- K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster Car & Home
- K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster Car Plus
- K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster Home
- K 5 Classic
- K 5 Classic Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium
- K 5 Comfort Premium Home
- K 5 Power Control Flex
- K 5 Power Control Flex Car & Home
- K 5 Power Control Flex Home
- K 5 WCM Flex eco!Booster
- K 5 WCM Flex eco!Booster Car & Home
- K 5 WCM Flex eco!Booster Home
- K 6 Comfort Premium
- K 7 Comfort Premium
- K 7 Power Flex
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Flex
- K 7 WCM Flex eco!Booster
- K Silent eco!Booster
Application areas
- Rims
