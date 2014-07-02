The Kärcher wheel wash brush has all-round bristles which ensures extremely effective cleaning. This brush reaches all those difficult to reach areas and gets into the smallest of gaps for thoroughly clean wheels and wheel rims. The Kärcher wheel wash brush has the added benefit of uniform 360° water distribution for dissolving and flushing away the dirt. The quality bristles provide a gentle but efficient cleaning action, for excellent all-round cleaning results. This brush includes a union nut for a secure spray gun connection and ergonomic handle for ease of use. The Kärcher wheel washing brush is a great addition to your Kärcher pressure washer, suitable for all K2-K7 models.