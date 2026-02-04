Our 25 ft. Replacement Hose is perfect for replacing a lost pressure washer hose or upgrading an old one. Includes adapters for compatibility with both Quick Connect and M22 threaded connections. This thermoplastic hose fits Kärcher gas models rated up to 3600 PSI, Kärcher electric models K1700-K2000, and most other brands of power washers (up to 3600 PSI) that have either standard Quick Connect or M22 hose connections. NOTE: Does not fit Kärcher electric models K2/K3/K4/K5. WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including lead and Diisononyl phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.