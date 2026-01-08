PS 30 Flächenreiniger Powerschrubber

Der Powerschrubber PS 30 befreit mit seinen 3 integrierten Hochdruckdüsen verschiedenste Oberflächen kraftvoll und zeitsparend von hartnäckigen Verschmutzungen. Ideal für Treppen und Kanten. Mit integrierter Abziehlippe zur Entfernung des Schmutzwassers.

Der Powerschrubber PS 30 sorgt für strahlende Reinigungsergebnisse auf verschiedensten Oberflächen. Dafür sorgen 3 Hochdruckdüsen, die auch hartnäckigen Schmutz lösen. Damit ist der PS 30 der optimale Helfer für die zuverlässige Reinigung von kleinen bis mittelgroßen Flächen, wie für Treppen und Kanten. Um an schwer zugängliche Stellen zu gelangen, kann der Bürstenkopf um 360° gedreht werden. Alle glatten Flächen können nach der Reinigung mit der integrierten Schmutzlippe abgezogen werden. So wird überflüssiges Schmutzwasser schnell entfernt und die Flächen sind direkt wieder nutzbar. Diese Kombination aus Hochdruckstrahl und manuellem Bürstendruck stellt mit seiner Reinigungsleistung jeden herkömmlichen Schrubber in die Ecke und kann mit allen Kärcher Hochdruckreinigern der Klassen K 2 bis K 7 kombiniert werden.

Merkmale und Vorteile
Drei integrierte Hochdruckdüsen
Kraftvolle Reinigung per Hochdruck mit strahlenden Ergebnissen.
Integrierte und austauschbare Abziehlippe
Schnelles Abziehen von Schmutzwasser mit der austauschbaren Abziehlippe.
Bürstenkopf um 360° drehbar
Macht schwer zugängliche Stellen leicht erreichbar.
Borstenring
  • Schutz gegen Spritzwasser.
Kompakte Form
  • Wendige, kompakte Form erleichtert spritzfreie Reinigung von Ecken und Kanten.
Kraftvolle Reinigung mit Hochdruck
  • Hartnäckiger Schmutz wird zuverlässig von unterschiedlichen Oberflächen entfernt.
Kombination aus Hochdruckstrahl und manuellem Bürstendruck
  • Extra starke Reinigungsleistung im Vergleich zu herkömmlichen Schrubbern.
Spezifikationen

Technische Daten

Farbe Schwarz
Gewicht (kg) 0,9
Gewicht inkl. Verpackung (kg) 1,2
Abmessungen (L × B × H) (mm) 744 x 293 x 769
Videos
Anwendungsgebiete
  • Treppen
  • Terrasse
  • Garage
  • Garten- und Steinmauern
  • Balkon
  • Wege
  • (Hof-)Einfahrten
