Der Powerschrubber PS 30 sorgt für strahlende Reinigungsergebnisse auf verschiedensten Oberflächen. Dafür sorgen 3 Hochdruckdüsen, die auch hartnäckigen Schmutz lösen. Damit ist der PS 30 der optimale Helfer für die zuverlässige Reinigung von kleinen bis mittelgroßen Flächen, wie für Treppen und Kanten. Um an schwer zugängliche Stellen zu gelangen, kann der Bürstenkopf um 360° gedreht werden. Alle glatten Flächen können nach der Reinigung mit der integrierten Schmutzlippe abgezogen werden. So wird überflüssiges Schmutzwasser schnell entfernt und die Flächen sind direkt wieder nutzbar. Diese Kombination aus Hochdruckstrahl und manuellem Bürstendruck stellt mit seiner Reinigungsleistung jeden herkömmlichen Schrubber in die Ecke und kann mit allen Kärcher Hochdruckreinigern der Klassen K 2 bis K 7 kombiniert werden.