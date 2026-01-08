PS 30 Plus Flächenreiniger Powerschrubber

Der Powerschrubber PS 30 Plus entfernt mit seinen 3 Hochdruckdüsen hartnäckige Verschmutzungen. Dank der schwenkbaren Seitendüse werden alle Ecken und Kanten mühelos gereinigt.

Mit Hochdruck gegen starken Schmutz: Der Powerschrubber PS 30 Plus ist ideal für die Beseitigung von hartnäckigen Verschmutzungen auf kleinen bis mittelgroßen Flächen. Die 3 verbauten Hochdruckdüsen sorgen nicht nur für strahlende Ergebnisse, sondern bieten auch eine optimale Flächenleistung. Um alle Ecken und Kanten effektiv und mühelos zu reinigen, kann die Seitendüse um 40 Grad gedreht werden. Dabei wird der Anwender gleichzeitig vor jeglichem Spritzwasser geschützt. Ein weiterer Vorteil: Durch seine kompakte Form eignet sich der PS 30 Plus besonders für die Reinigung von Treppenstufen. Auch der Bürstenkopf des Powerschrubbers ist beweglich und flexibel einsetzbar: Um an schwer zugängliche Stellen zu gelangen, kann dieser um 360 Grad gedreht werden. Nach der Reinigung können alle glatten Flächen mit der integrierten Schmutzlippe abgezogen werden. So wird überflüssiges Schmutzwasser schnell entfernt und die Flächen sind direkt wieder nutzbar.

Merkmale und Vorteile
Schwenkbare Seitendüse
Perfekte spritzfreie Reinigung von allen Ecken und Kanten.
Bürstenkopf um 360° drehbar
Für volle Flexibilität bei schwer erreichbaren Stellen.
Borstenring (auch an der Seitendüse)
Schutz vor Spritzwasser unabhängig von der Düseneinstellung.
Drei Hochdruckdüsen
  • Effiziente Reinigung von hartnäckigen Verschmutzungen.
Kompakte Form
  • Ermöglicht eine komfortable Reinigung an engen Stellen.
Kombination aus Hochdruck und manuellem Bürstendruck
  • Sorgt für eine besonders effektive Reinigung im Vergleich zu herkömmlichen Schrubbern.
Abziehlippe
  • Einfaches Abziehen von Schmutzwasser. Kann ohne Werkzeug ausgetauscht werden.
Spezifikationen

Technische Daten

Farbe Schwarz
Gewicht (kg) 0,9
Gewicht inkl. Verpackung (kg) 1,3
Abmessungen (L × B × H) (mm) 749 x 264 x 768
Videos
Anwendungsgebiete
  • Treppen
  • Terrasse
  • Balkon
  • (Hof-)Einfahrten
PS 30 Plus Flächenreiniger Powerschrubber Ersatzteile

KÄRCHER ORIGINAL–ERSATZTEILE

Egal, wo Sie Ihr Kärcher-Gerät gekauft haben, Sie können sich im Reparaturfall an jeden Kärcher-Fachhändler oder jedes Kärcher Center in Ihrer Nähe wenden. Ersatzteile dürfen lediglich von ausgebildetem Fachpersonal getauscht werden. Bitte beachten Sie die Garantiebedingungen.


HOME & GARDEN GERÄTE

Ihr Kärcher-Gerät können Sie über den Online-Reparaturservice im myKärcher Kundenportal einschicken. Alternativ können Sie Ihr Ersatzteil einfach und bequem in unserem Onlineshop bestellen.


PROFESSIONAL GERÄTE

Kleingeräte können Sie über das myKärcher Kundenportal einschicken. Großgeräte oder Installationen können Sie vor Ort von unserem Werkskundendienst reparieren lassen.