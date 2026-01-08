Mit Hochdruck gegen starken Schmutz: Der Powerschrubber PS 30 Plus ist ideal für die Beseitigung von hartnäckigen Verschmutzungen auf kleinen bis mittelgroßen Flächen. Die 3 verbauten Hochdruckdüsen sorgen nicht nur für strahlende Ergebnisse, sondern bieten auch eine optimale Flächenleistung. Um alle Ecken und Kanten effektiv und mühelos zu reinigen, kann die Seitendüse um 40 Grad gedreht werden. Dabei wird der Anwender gleichzeitig vor jeglichem Spritzwasser geschützt. Ein weiterer Vorteil: Durch seine kompakte Form eignet sich der PS 30 Plus besonders für die Reinigung von Treppenstufen. Auch der Bürstenkopf des Powerschrubbers ist beweglich und flexibel einsetzbar: Um an schwer zugängliche Stellen zu gelangen, kann dieser um 360 Grad gedreht werden. Nach der Reinigung können alle glatten Flächen mit der integrierten Schmutzlippe abgezogen werden. So wird überflüssiges Schmutzwasser schnell entfernt und die Flächen sind direkt wieder nutzbar.