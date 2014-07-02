Telescopic spray lance
Telescopic spray lance (1.20 m - 4m) for easy cleaning of difficult to reach areas. With shoulder strap, bayonet connection and integrated, ergonomically adjustable trigger gun. Weight: ca. 2 kg
With the telescopic spray lance (1.20 - 4m), even difficult to reach areas such as facades can be easily cleaned. The practical shoulder strap makes work significantly easier and the integrated, ergonomically adjustable trigger gun also guarantees optimal user friendliness. With a weight of just 2kg, the Kärcher telescopic spray lance is very easy to use. The convenient bayonet connection enables the connection of all Kärcher accessories.
Features and benefits
Ergonomic adaptable gun
- Thanks to the ergonomic carrying handle and the low weight, the device is light and easy to transport.
Weight approx. 2 kg
- For cleaning in hard to reach places (especially high places)
Shoulder belt
- Easy to use.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight (Kilogram)
|2.3
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|3.096
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|4177 x 92 x 240
Videos
Compatible machines
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Car & Home
- K Silent Anniversary Edition
- K2 BOM *AU
- K3 Power Control Accessory Bundle
- K4 Compact + Home Kit Bundle
- K4 Power Control Home Bundle
- K5 Compact Bundle
- K5 Premium Power Control Bundle
- K7 Premium Smart Control Bundle
- Pressure washer K 5 Power Control Home Anniversary Edition
- The Outdoor Bundle
- Ultimate Cleaning Kit
Application areas
- Façade
- Winter gardens
Accessories
Find parts
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.