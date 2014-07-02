Water filter
Water filter protects pressure washer pumps against dirt particles from dirty water. Filter extends the life of the pressure washer. Suitable for all Kärcher K 2 to K 7 pressure washers.
Features and benefits
Protects the high-pressure pump against dirt particles from contaminated water
- Increases pressure washer life
Water filter
- Contents always visible.
Easy removal of dirt particles
- Washable
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight (Kilogram)
|0.073
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|0.096
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|117 x 50 x 50
Compatible machines
- K 4 Compact
- K 4 Premium Power Control
- K 4 Premium Power Control Deck
- K 4 Premium Power Control Home
- K 5 Compact
- K 5 Premium Power Control
- K 5 Premium Power Control Home
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Car & Home
- K 5 WCM Home
- K 6 Special
- K 6 Special Deck Bundle
- K 7 Compact
- K 7 Premium Power Home
- K 7 Premium Smart Control
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Car & Home
- K 7 WCM
- K 7 WCM Accessory Bundle
- K Mini
- K Silent Anniversary Edition
- K2 BOM *AU
- K3 Power Control Accessory Bundle
- K4 Compact + Home Kit Bundle
- K4 Power Control Home Bundle
- K5 Compact Bundle
- K5 Premium Power Control Bundle
- K7 Premium Smart Control Bundle
- Pressure washer K 5 Power Control Home Anniversary Edition
- The Outdoor Bundle
- Ultimate Cleaning Kit
Application areas
- Filtration of dirt from water