XH 6 Q extension hose Quick Connect
High-pressure extension hose for greater flexibility. 6 m robust DN 8 quality hose for durability. For K 2 to K 7 series from 2008 with Quick Connect adapter. Connect between spray gun and high-pressure hose.
High-pressure extension hose for gun model "Best" with Quick Connect connector. 6 m high-pressure extension hose for greater flexibility for use with pressure washers. Simply connect between gun with Quick Connect connector and high-pressure hose. Robust DN 8 quality textile braiding reinforced, non-kinking hose with brass connector for durability. Extension hose for pressures of up to 180 bar and temperatures up to 60 °C. Extension hose is also suitable for chemical use. Suitable for all Kärcher K 2 to K 7 pressure washers.
Features and benefits
6 m extension hose
- Extends the operating radius, greater flexibility.
Quick Connect connector
- Quick connector system for easy connection to gun and high-pressure hose.
Specifications
Technical data
|Temperature (Celsius)
|Maximum 60
|Max. pressure (Bar)
|180
|Length (Metre)
|6
|Colour
|black
|Weight (Kilogram)
|0.751
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|0.904
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|245 x 245 x 55
Compatible machines
- K 4 Compact
- K 4 Premium Power Control
- K 4 Premium Power Control Deck
- K 4 Premium Power Control Home
- K 5 Compact
- K 5 Premium Power Control
- K 5 Premium Power Control Home
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Car & Home
- K 5 WCM Home
- K 6 Special
- K 6 Special Deck Bundle
- K 7 Compact
- K 7 Premium Power Home
- K 7 Premium Smart Control
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Car & Home
- K 7 WCM
- K 7 WCM Accessory Bundle
- K Mini
- K Silent Anniversary Edition
- K2 BOM *AU
- K3 Power Control Accessory Bundle
- K4 Compact + Home Kit Bundle
- K4 Power Control Home Bundle
- K5 Compact Bundle
- K5 Premium Power Control Bundle
- K7 Premium Smart Control Bundle
- Pressure washer K 5 Power Control Home Anniversary Edition
- The Outdoor Bundle
- Ultimate Cleaning Kit