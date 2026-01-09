Station d‘arrosage Premium Kit HR 7.315 1/2"

Le produit souhaité ne fait malheureusement plus partie de notre gamme de produits actuelle. Les accessoires, détergents et modes d’emploi restent toujours disponibles.

Rendez-vous à la gamme de produits actuelle.
Appareils compatibles
PRODUITS ACTUELS
PRODUITS ABANDONNÉS
Piéces détachées Station d‘arrosage Premium Kit HR 7.315 1/2"

Quel que soit le lieu où vous avez acheté votre appareil Kärcher, vous pouvez contacter tout revendeur Kärcher de votre région en cas de réparation. Vous pouvez également utiliser directement notre service de réparation "MyKärcher". Nous réparons rapidement et à moindre coût dans notre centre de réparation pour un prix fixe.
En outre, vous pouvez également commander votre pièce détachées facilement et de manière pratique dans notre boutique en ligne. Les pièces détachées ne peuvent être remplacées que par des spécialistes. Faites donc également attention aux conditions de garantie.