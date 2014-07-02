High-pressure hose Longlife, 1,5 m, ID 8, 400 bar, 2 x M22 x 1.5
1.5 m high-pressure hose (DN 8, M 22 x 1.5) with kink protection and connectors at both ends. For connecting to hose reels with appropriate connector (M 22 x 1.5).
1.5 m high-pressure hose (DN 8, M 22 x 1.5) with kink protection and connectors at both ends. For connecting to hose reels with appropriate connector (M 22 x 1.5).
Specifications
Technical data
|ID ( )
|ID 8
|Temperature (°C)
|max. 155
|Max. pressure (bar)
|400
|Length (m)
|1,5
|Connection thread
|2 x M22 x 1.5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,9