Patio & deck cleaner concentrate RM 564, 500ml
Patio & deck cleaner concentrate for a materialfriendly cleaning of balcony and patio (wood/stone). Removes oil, grease, pollution and soot. Makes 5 l of diluted detergent.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (ml)
|500
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|8
|Weight (kg)
|0,5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|70 x 70 x 240
Compatible machines
- K 4 Comfort Premium Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium
- K 5 Comfort Premium Connect
- K 5 Comfort Premium Connect Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium Home
- K 6 Comfort Premium
- K 6 Comfort Premium Home
- K 7 Comfort Premium
- K 7 Comfort Premium Connect
- K 7 Comfort Premium Connect Home
- K 7 Comfort Premium Home
- K Mini
- Spray bottle
Application areas
- Balcony
- Stone floors
- Wooden floors
- Windows and glass surfaces
- Metal