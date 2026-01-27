Interior Cleaner, 500ml

The Kärcher Interior Cleaner is perfect for use in a wide variety of areas including dashboard and rubber seals, from upholstery and leather to door panels and floor mats.

For refreshingly clean interiors, the Kärcher Interior Cleaner is perfect for use in a wide variety of applications including the dashboard and rubber seals. From upholstery and leather, to door panels and floor mats this interior cleaner will leave a refreshingly clean aroma and a high quality finish throughout. The ergonmoic spray head ensures an even spray pattern and low product consumption, making it sustainable to use as and when you need it.

Specifications

Technical data

Packaging size (ml) 500
Packaging unit (Piece(s)) 8
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.6
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 80 x 80 x 280
Application areas
  • Plastic panels
  • Car seats