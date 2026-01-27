Interior Cleaner, 500ml
For refreshingly clean interiors, the Kärcher Interior Cleaner is perfect for use in a wide variety of applications including the dashboard and rubber seals. From upholstery and leather, to door panels and floor mats this interior cleaner will leave a refreshingly clean aroma and a high quality finish throughout. The ergonmoic spray head ensures an even spray pattern and low product consumption, making it sustainable to use as and when you need it.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (ml)
|500
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|8
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|80 x 80 x 280
Compatible machines
- Cordless SE 3-18 Compact Home Spot Cleaner
- Cordless SE 3-18 Compact Spot Cleaner
- Cordless SE 3-18 Compact Spot Cleaner (Machine Only)
- K 2
- K 2 Classic
- K 2 Home
- K 2 Horizontal
- K 2 Power Control
- K 2 Power Control Home
- K 3 Horizontal
- K 3 Power Control Car & Home
- K 3 Power Control Home
- K 3 eco!Booster
- K 3 eco!Booster Car & Home
- K 3 eco!Booster Home
- K 4 Classic
- K 4 Power Control Flex
- K 4 Power Control Flex Car & Home
- K 4 Power Control Flex Car & Home Plus
- K 4 Power Control Flex Home
- K 4 Premium
- K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster
- K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster Car & Home
- K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster Car Plus
- K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster Home
- K 5 Classic
- K 5 Classic Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium
- K 5 Comfort Premium Home
- K 5 Power Control Flex
- K 5 Power Control Flex Car & Home
- K 5 Power Control Flex Home
- K 5 WCM Flex eco!Booster
- K 5 WCM Flex eco!Booster Car & Home
- K 5 WCM Flex eco!Booster Home
- K 6 Comfort Premium
- K 7 Comfort Premium
- K 7 Power Flex
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Flex
- K 7 WCM Flex eco!Booster
- K Silent eco!Booster
- KHB 4-18 Plus Battery Set
- OC 6-18 Premium Battery Set
Application areas
- Plastic panels
- Car seats