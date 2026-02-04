Water filter
Genuine Kärcher water filter protects a pressure washer's pump against dirt particles in the water supply.
This water filter is recommended for those situations where the water supply might contain dirt, sediment or other particles. It will protect the pressure washer's pump and extend its life. Compatible with all K2-K5 electric pressure washers.
Features and benefits
Protects the high-pressure pump against dirt particles from contaminated water
- Increases pressure washer life
Water filter
- Contents always visible.
Easy removal of dirt particles
- Washable
Specifications
Technical data
|Color
|anthracite
|Weight (lb)
|0.2
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|0.2
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|4.6 x 2 x 2