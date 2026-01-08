PC 15

Rohrreinigungsset mit 15 m Schlauch zur Reinigung von Rohren, Abflüssen und Fallrohren und für das Entfernen von Verstopfungen. Mit praktischem Wechselsystem und 2 Düsen inklusive.

Das praktische und vielseitig verwendbare Rohrreinigungsset zur Reinigung von Rohren, Abflüssen, Fallrohren und zur wirksamen Befreiung von Verstopfungen. Zum Lieferumfang gehören 2 verschiedene Düsen, die dank des Schraubanschlusses schnell gewechselt werden können. Die Jet-Düse hat mit 4 nach hinten gerichteten Hochdruckstrahlen einen starken Vorwärtstrieb – ideal für Fallrohre und zur Entfernung von festen Blockaden. Die rotierende Düse dient der vorbeugenden Unterhaltsreinigung. Mit ihrem 360°-Reinigungseffekt werden Ablagerungen an den Rohrinnenwänden wirkungsvoll entfernt. Verstopfungen können so gar nicht erst entstehen. Dank optimierter Form der Düsen sind diese kantenlos mit dem Hochdruckschlauch verbunden. Dadurch wird das Risiko minimiert, dass die Düse sich im Rohr verhakt. Der 15 Meter lange, flexible Qualitätsschlauch ist mit Textilgeflecht verstärkt – für einfache Handhabung in abgewinkelten Rohrsystemen. Der Schlauch mit Knickschutz und Anschlüsse aus Messing sorgen für eine lange Haltbarkeit. Geeignet für die Anwendung im Haus und im Außenbereich mit allen Kärcher Hochdruckreinigern der Klassen K 2 bis K 7.

PC 15: Praktisches Wechselsystem mit 2 verschiedenen Düsen
Einfacher Wechsel der Düsen. Jet-Düse mit starkem Vorschub, ideal für die Reinigung von Fallrohren und das Entfernen von Blockaden. Rotierende Düse mit 360°-Reinigungseffekt – für die kraftvolle Unterhaltsreinigung der Rohrinnenseite zur Vermeidung von Verstopfungen.
PC 15: Kraftvolle Reinigung mit Hochdruck
Effektives und schnelles Lösen von Verstopfungen in Rohren. Umweltfreundliche Anwendung ohne Chemie. Schlauch schiebt sich durch den Wasserdruck automatisch im Rohr voran.
PC 15: Flexibler Schlauch mit Textilgeflecht
Einfache Handhabung in verwinkelten Rohrsystemen. Komfortables Verstauen.
Optimierte Düsenform
  • Kantenloser Übergang zum Schlauch minimiert das Risiko, dass die Düse sich im Rohr verhakt.
  • Kompaktes Design für maximale Bewegungsfreiheit.
Anschlüsse sowie Düsen aus langlebigem Messing und Edelstahl
  • Lange Haltbarkeit.
Spezifikationen

Technische Daten

Farbe Schwarz
Gewicht (kg) 1,1
Gewicht inkl. Verpackung (kg) 1,4
Abmessungen (L × B × H) (mm) 250 x 250 x 80

Für alte Pistolen bis Baujahr 2010 (Pistole M, 96, 97): Adapter M (2.643-950.0) erforderlich.

Kompatible Geräte
KOMPATIBLE GERÄTE AUS DEM ALTEN SORTIMENT
Anwendungsgebiete
  • Rohre
  • Fallrohre
  • Abflüsse
