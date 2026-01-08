Das praktische und vielseitig verwendbare Rohrreinigungsset zur Reinigung von Rohren, Abflüssen, Fallrohren und zur wirksamen Befreiung von Verstopfungen. Zum Lieferumfang gehören 2 verschiedene Düsen, die dank des Schraubanschlusses schnell gewechselt werden können. Die Jet-Düse hat mit 4 nach hinten gerichteten Hochdruckstrahlen einen starken Vorwärtstrieb – ideal für Fallrohre und zur Entfernung von festen Blockaden. Die rotierende Düse dient der vorbeugenden Unterhaltsreinigung. Mit ihrem 360°-Reinigungseffekt werden Ablagerungen an den Rohrinnenwänden wirkungsvoll entfernt. Verstopfungen können so gar nicht erst entstehen. Dank optimierter Form der Düsen sind diese kantenlos mit dem Hochdruckschlauch verbunden. Dadurch wird das Risiko minimiert, dass die Düse sich im Rohr verhakt. Der 15 Meter lange, flexible Qualitätsschlauch ist mit Textilgeflecht verstärkt – für einfache Handhabung in abgewinkelten Rohrsystemen. Der Schlauch mit Knickschutz und Anschlüsse aus Messing sorgen für eine lange Haltbarkeit. Geeignet für die Anwendung im Haus und im Außenbereich mit allen Kärcher Hochdruckreinigern der Klassen K 2 bis K 7.