PC 7.5
Rohrreinigungsset mit 7,5 m Schlauch zur Reinigung von Rohren, Abflüssen und Fallrohren und für das Entfernen von Verstopfungen. Mit praktischem Wechselsystem und 2 Düsen inklusive.
Das praktische und vielseitig verwendbare Rohrreinigungsset zur Reinigung von Rohren, Abflüssen, Fallrohren und zur wirksamen Befreiung von Verstopfungen. Zum Lieferumfang gehören 2 verschiedene Düsen, die dank des Schraubanschlusses schnell gewechselt werden können. Die Jet-Düse hat mit 4 nach hinten gerichteten Hochdruckstrahlen einen starken Vorwärtstrieb – ideal für Fallrohre und zur Entfernung von festen Blockaden. Die rotierende Düse dient der vorbeugenden Unterhaltsreinigung. Mit ihrem 360°-Reinigungseffekt werden Ablagerungen an den Rohrinnenwänden wirkungsvoll entfernt. Verstopfungen können so gar nicht erst entstehen. Dank optimierter Form der Düsen sind diese kantenlos mit dem Hochdruckschlauch verbunden. Dadurch wird das Risiko minimiert, dass die Düse sich im Rohr verhakt. Der 7,5 Meter lange, flexible Qualitätsschlauch ist mit Textilgeflecht verstärkt – für einfache Handhabung in abgewinkelten Rohrsystemen. Der Schlauch mit Knickschutz und Anschlüsse aus Messing sorgen für eine lange Haltbarkeit. Geeignet für die Anwendung im Haus und im Außenbereich mit allen Kärcher Hochdruckreinigern der Klassen K 2 bis K 7.
Merkmale und Vorteile
Praktisches Wechselsystem mit 2 verschiedenen DüsenEinfacher Wechsel der Düsen. Jet-Düse mit starkem Vorschub, ideal für die Reinigung von Fallrohren und das Entfernen von Blockaden. Rotierende Düse mit 360°-Reinigungseffekt – für die kraftvolle Unterhaltsreinigung der Rohrinnenseite zur Vermeidung von Verstopfungen.
Kraftvolle Reinigung mit HochdruckEffektives und schnelles Lösen von Verstopfungen in Rohren. Umweltfreundliche Anwendung ohne Chemie. Schlauch schiebt sich durch den Wasserdruck automatisch im Rohr voran.
Flexibler Schlauch mit TextilgeflechtEinfache Handhabung in verwinkelten Rohrsystemen. Komfortables Verstauen.
Optimierte Düsenform
- Kantenloser Übergang zum Schlauch minimiert das Risiko, dass die Düse sich im Rohr verhakt.
- Kompaktes Design für maximale Bewegungsfreiheit.
Anschlüsse sowie Düsen aus langlebigem Messing und Edelstahl
- Lange Haltbarkeit.
Spezifikationen
Technische Daten
|Farbe
|Schwarz
|Gewicht (kg)
|0,7
|Gewicht inkl. Verpackung (kg)
|0,9
|Abmessungen (L × B × H) (mm)
|245 x 245 x 55
Für alte Pistolen bis Baujahr 2010 (Pistole M, 96, 97): Adapter M (2.643-950.0) erforderlich.
Kompatible Geräte
- K 4 Comfort Premium
- K 4 Comfort Premium Home
- K 4 Comfort Premium Veranda
- K 4 FJ
- K 4 FJ Home
- K 4 Power Control Flex
- K 4 Power Control Flex Home
- K 4 Power Control Go!Further
- K 5 Classic Car & Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium
- K 5 Comfort Premium Car
- K 5 Comfort Premium Connect
- K 5 Comfort Premium Connect Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium Home
- K 5 FJ
- K 5 FJ Home
- K 5 Power Control Flex
- K 5 Power Control Flex Home
- K 6 Comfort Premium
- K 6 Comfort Premium Home
- K 7 Comfort Premium
- K 7 Comfort Premium Connect Car&Home
- K 7 Comfort Premium Connect Facade
- K 7 Comfort Premium Connect Home
- K 7 Comfort Premium Home
- K 7 WCM Car&Home
- K 7 WCM FJ
- K 7 WCM FJ Home
- K Mini
- K Silent eco!Booster
KOMPATIBLE GERÄTE AUS DEM ALTEN SORTIMENT
- K 2
- K 2 Basic
- K 2 Basic Car
- K 2 Basic Home
- K 2 Car
- K 2 Car & Home
- K 2 Car Home & Pipe
- K 2 Classic
- K 2 Classic Home
- K 2 Compact
- K 2 Compact Home
- K 2 Full Control
- K 2 Full Control Home
- K 2 HOME
- K 2 Home
- K 2 Horizontal
- K 2 Premium
- K 2 Premium Car & Home
- K 2 Premium Full Control
- K 2 Premium Full Control Home
- K 2 Premium Home
- K 2 Premium Horizontal
- K 2 Premium Horizontal VPS
- K 2 Premium Power Control
- K 2 Universal Edition Car
- K 2 Universal Edition Home
- K 2.400
- K 3
- K 3 Car
- K 3 Car & Home
- K 3 Full Control
- K 3 Full Control Car
- K 3 Full Control Home
- K 3 Full Control Home T 5
- K 3 Home
- K 3 Horizontal
- K 3 Horizontal Plus
- K 3 Power Control Car & Home
- K 3 Premium
- K 3 Premium Car & Home
- K 3 Premium Full Control
- K 3 Premium Full Control Home
- K 3 Premium Home
- K 3 Premium Home T 350
- K 3 Premium Power Control
- K 4 Classic Home
- K 4 Comfort Premium Car & Home
- K 4 Comfort Premium Home & Brush
- K 4 Comfort Premium Home & eco!Booster
- K 4 Compact
- K 4 Compact Car
- K 4 Compact Home
- K 4 Full Control
- K 4 Full Control Car
- K 4 Full Control Car & Home & Splash Guard
- K 4 Full Control Home
- K 4 Full Control Home & Brush
- K 4 Full Control Home *AT
- K 4 Home
- K 4 Power Control
- K 4 Power Control Car & Home
- K 4 Power Control Home
- K 4 Premium
- K 4 Premium Car
- K 4 Premium Car & Home
- K 4 Premium Full Control
- K 4 Premium Full Control Home
- K 4 Premium Full Control Home Wood
- K 4 Premium Home
- K 4 Premium Power Control
- K 4 Premium Power Control Flex
- K 4 Premium Power Control Flex Home
- K 4 Premium Power Control Home
- K 4 Premium Power Control Home&Brush Anniversary Edition
- K 4 Premium eco!ogic
- K 4 Premium eco!ogic Home
- K 4 Pure Flex Home
- K 4 Silent
- K 4 Silent Home
- K 4 Universal Edition T5
- K 4 WCM
- K 4 WCM Premium
- K 4 WCM Premium Home
- K 5
- K 5 Basic
- K 5 Basic T 5
- K 5 Classic
- K 5 Classic Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium Car & Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium Home & Brush
- K 5 Comfort Premium Home&eco!Booster
- K 5 Comfort Premium eco!Booster
- K 5 Compact
- K 5 Compact Car & Home
- K 5 Compact Home
- K 5 Full Control
- K 5 Full Control Home
- K 5 Full Control Home & Splash Guard
- K 5 Full Control Home *AT
- K 5 Full Control Home + PC 7,5 *AT
- K 5 Full Control Plus
- K 5 Home
- K 5 Power Control
- K 5 Power Control Flex Car & Home
- K 5 Power Control Flex Home&Brush Anniversary Edition
- K 5 Power Control Home
- K 5 Power Control Home & Brush AE
- K 5 Premium
- K 5 Premium Full Control
- K 5 Premium Full Control Black
- K 5 Premium Full Control Car & Home + Organizer
- K 5 Premium Full Control Home
- K 5 Premium Full Control Plus
- K 5 Premium Full Control Plus Home
- K 5 Premium Home
- K 5 Premium Power Control Flex Black
- K 5 Premium Smart Control
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Flex
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Flex Home
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Flex eco!Booster
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Home
- K 5 Premium eco!ogic Home
- K 5 Smart Control Flex
- K 5 WCM
- K 5 WCM Premium
- K 5 WCM Premium Home
- K 6 Comfort Premium Car & Home
- K 6 Flex Home
- K 6 Special
- K 7
- K 7 Comfort Premium Car & Home
- K 7 Comfort Premium Home & Brush
- K 7 Comfort Premium Home&eco!Booster
- K 7 Comfort Premium eco!Booster
- K 7 Compact
- K 7 Compact Home
- K 7 Full Control
- K 7 Full Control Home
- K 7 Full Control Plus
- K 7 Full Control Plus Home
- K 7 Home
- K 7 Power Flex
- K 7 Power Flex Home
- K 7 Premium
- K 7 Premium Full Control
- K 7 Premium Full Control Home
- K 7 Premium Full Control Plus
- K 7 Premium Full Control Plus Home
- K 7 Premium Home
- K 7 Premium Power Flex
- K 7 Premium Power Flex Home
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Flex
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Flex Home
- K 7 Premium eco!ogic Home
- K 7 Smart Control Flex
- K 7 Smart Control Flex Home
- K 7 WCM
- K 7 WCM Premium
- K 7 WCM Premium Home
- K 7 WCM Pure Flex Home
- K Silent Anniversary Edition
- K4 FC Home & Pipe (1.324-003+2.643-764)
- K4 Prem. + Kärcher for Kids-Osteraktion
- KHD 3
- KHD 4-2 T250
Anwendungsgebiete
- Rohre
- Fallrohre
- Abflüsse
PC 7.5 Ersatzteile
KÄRCHER ORIGINAL–ERSATZTEILE
Egal, wo Sie Ihr Kärcher-Gerät gekauft haben, Sie können sich im Reparaturfall an jeden Kärcher-Fachhändler oder jedes Kärcher Center in Ihrer Nähe wenden. Ersatzteile dürfen lediglich von ausgebildetem Fachpersonal getauscht werden. Bitte beachten Sie die Garantiebedingungen.
HOME & GARDEN GERÄTE
Ihr Kärcher-Gerät können Sie über den Online-Reparaturservice im myKärcher Kundenportal einschicken. Alternativ können Sie Ihr Ersatzteil einfach und bequem in unserem Onlineshop bestellen.
PROFESSIONAL GERÄTE
Kleingeräte können Sie über das myKärcher Kundenportal einschicken. Großgeräte oder Installationen können Sie vor Ort von unserem Werkskundendienst reparieren lassen.