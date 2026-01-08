Spritzschutz

Transparenter Spritzschutz für Kärcher Hochdruckreiniger der Klassen K 2 bis K 7, schützt Anwender und Umgebung vor Spritzwasser. Ideal bei der Reinigung von Ecken und Kanten.

Perfekt zur Reinigung von Ecken und Kanten: speziell für Kärcher Hochdruckreiniger der Klassen K 2 bis K 7 entwickelter Spritzschutz, der Anwender und Umgebung effektiv vor Spritzwasser schützt. Die transparente Ausführung gewährleistet jederzeit eine freie Sicht auf die zu reinigende Stelle. Das Zubehörteil ist selbstverständlich kompatibel mit allen neuen Vario Power-Strahlrohren und Multi Jets sowie den neuen Rotordüsen. (Nicht geeignet für MP 145 und MP 180 Multi Power Jet 5-in-1 (2.643-238.0, 2.643-239.0))

Merkmale und Vorteile
Spritzschutz
  • Zuverlässiger Schutz des Anwenders vor Spritzwasser – vor allem bei der Reinigung von Ecken und Kanten.
Transparente Ausführung
  • Freie Sicht auf die zu reinigende Fläche garantiert bessere Reinigungsergebnisse.
Mehrere Adapter im Lieferumfang enthalten
  • Kompatibel mit allen neuen Vario Power-Strahlrohren und Multi Jets sowie bisherigen und neuen Rotordüsen.
Spezifikationen

Technische Daten

Farbe Schwarz
Gewicht (kg) 0,3
Gewicht inkl. Verpackung (kg) 0,5
Abmessungen (L × B × H) (mm) 220 x 188 x 237

Nicht geeignet für MP 145 und MP 180 Multi Power Jet 5-in-1 (2.643-238.0, 2.643-239.0)

Kompatible Geräte
KOMPATIBLE GERÄTE
KOMPATIBLE GERÄTE AUS DEM ALTEN SORTIMENT
Anwendungsgebiete
  • Treppen
  • Flächen rund um Haus und Garten
