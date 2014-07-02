Winkelstrahlrohr

Das Winkelstrahlrohr ist ein extra langes (ca. 1 m), abgewinkeltes Strahlrohr zur bequemen Reinigung von schwer erreichbaren Stellen wie z. B. Dachrinnen oder Fahrzeug-Unterböden.

Merkmale und Vorteile
Extra langes abgewinkeltes Strahlrohr (ca. 1 m)
  • Bequeme Reinigung schwer erreichbarer Stellen wie z. B. Dachrinnen oder Fahrzeug-Unterböden.
Kraftvolle Reinigung mit Hochdruck
  • Bessere Schmutzlösung und effiziente Reinigung.
Hochdruck - Flachstrahl
  • Gleichmäßige Reinigung und Lösung von hartnäckigen Verschmutzungen.
Spezifikationen

Technische Daten

Farbe Schwarz
Gewicht (kg) 0,5
Gewicht inkl. Verpackung (kg) 0,6
Abmessungen (L × B × H) (mm) 930 x 43 x 116
Anwendungsgebiete
  • Fahrzeugunterboden
  • Schwer zugängliche Stellen (Ecken, Fugen, Ritzen, etc.)
  • Mülltonnen
  • Regentonnen
  • Radkästen
  • Fässer
  • Treppen
