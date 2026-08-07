Adapter 2 M22IG-TR22AG
Adapter 2 to connect the old device with the new hose and the old gun with the new hose
Adapter 2 to connect the old device with the new hose and the old gun with the new hose
Specifications
Technical data
|Temperature (Celsius)
|Maximum 155
|Max. pressure (Bar)
|300
|Connecting thread
|EASY!Lock
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|0.16
Compatible machines
- HD 10/19-4 St H
- HD 10/21-4St
- HD 10/25-4 S
- HD 10/25-4 S Classic
- HD 10/25-4 S ST Classic
- HD 10/25-4 SXA Plus
- HD 13/18-4 S Classic
- HD 13/18-4 S ST Classic
- HD 17/15-4 S ST Classic
- HD 4/11 C Bp
- HD 4/11 C Bp Pack
- HD 5/11 C EASY! *AU
- HD 5/11 EX EB + Foam Classic Anniversary Edition
- HD 5/12 C Plus EASY!
- HD 5/12 CX Plus EASY!
- HD 6/15 MX Plus
- HD 6/15 P Modul
- HD 6/15 ST M *AU
- HD 6/15-4 M Classic
- HD 6/15-4 M ST Classic
- HD 7/10 CXF EASY!
- HD 7/11-4 Cage
- HD 7/14-4M Plus *AU
- HD 7/20 G Classic
- HD 8/18-4 MXA Plus
- HD 8/18-4 St
- HD 8/18-4St H
- HD 8/23 G Classic
- HD 9/18-4 Cage *KAP
- HD 9/20-4 Classic
- HD 9/20-4 S ST Classic
- HD 9/20-4 SXA Plus
- HD 9/23 De EASY!
- HD 9/23 G EASY!
- HD 9/25 G Classic
- HDC 20/16 H *AU