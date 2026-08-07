Adapter 2 M22IG-TR22AG

Adapter 2 to connect the old device with the new hose and the old gun with the new hose

Adapter 2 to connect the old device with the new hose and the old gun with the new hose

Specifications

Technical data

Temperature (Celsius) Maximum 155
Max. pressure (Bar) 300
Connecting thread EASY!Lock
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 0.16