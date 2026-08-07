Automatic stainless steel hose reel, 40 Metre

Automatic hose reels provide the highest level of safety and convenience for winding and unwinding HP hoses. Compatible high-pressure hose, e.g. order no. 6.110-076.0 (ID 8, 40 m, 400 bar, 1x hose reel connection attachment kit).

Automatic hose reels provide the highest level of safety and convenience for winding and unwinding HP hoses. Compatible high-pressure hose, e.g. order no. 6.110-076.0 (ID 8, 40 m, 400 bar, 1x hose reel connection attachment kit).

Specifications

Technical data

Length (Metre) 40
Temperature (Celsius) Maximum 150
Max. pressure (Bar) 250
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 52

Scope of supply

  • Hose reel
Accessories
Find parts

Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.