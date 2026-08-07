Automatic stainless steel hose reel, 40 Metre
Automatic hose reels provide the highest level of safety and convenience for winding and unwinding HP hoses. Compatible high-pressure hose, e.g. order no. 6.110-076.0 (ID 8, 40 m, 400 bar, 1x hose reel connection attachment kit).
Automatic hose reels provide the highest level of safety and convenience for winding and unwinding HP hoses. Compatible high-pressure hose, e.g. order no. 6.110-076.0 (ID 8, 40 m, 400 bar, 1x hose reel connection attachment kit).
Specifications
Technical data
|Length (Metre)
|40
|Temperature (Celsius)
|Maximum 150
|Max. pressure (Bar)
|250
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|52
Scope of supply
- Hose reel
Compatible machines
- HD 10/19-4 St H
- HD 10/21-4St
- HD 10/25-4 S
- HD 10/25-4 S Classic
- HD 10/25-4 S ST Classic
- HD 10/25-4 SXA Plus
- HD 13/18-4 S Classic
- HD 13/18-4 S ST Classic
- HD 17/15-4 S ST Classic
- HD 4/11 C Bp
- HD 4/11 C Bp Pack
- HD 5/11 C EASY! *AU
- HD 5/11 EX EB + Foam Classic Anniversary Edition
- HD 5/12 C Plus EASY!
- HD 5/12 CX Plus EASY!
- HD 6/15 MX Plus
- HD 6/15 P Modul
- HD 6/15 ST M *AU
- HD 6/15-4 M Classic
- HD 6/15-4 M ST Classic
- HD 7/10 CXF EASY!
- HD 7/11-4 Cage
- HD 7/14-4M Plus *AU
- HD 8/18-4 MXA Plus
- HD 8/18-4 St
- HD 8/18-4St H
- HD 8/23 G Classic
- HD 9/18-4 Cage *KAP
- HD 9/20-4 Classic
- HD 9/20-4 S ST Classic
- HD 9/20-4 SXA Plus
- HD 9/23 De EASY!
- HD 9/23 G EASY!
- HD 9/25 G Classic
Accessories
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