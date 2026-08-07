Hochdruckschlauch, 20 m, DN 8, 315 bar, 1 x EASY!Lock / 1 x AVS-Schlauchtrommelanschluss

Hochdruckschlauch mit AVS-Schlauchtrommelanschluss sowie EASY!Lock-Handverschraubung.

Spezifikationen

Technische Daten

Nennweite ( ) DN 8
Temperatur (°C) max. 155
Max. Druck (bar) 315
Länge (m) 20
Anschlussgewinde 1 x EASY!Lock / 1 x AVS-Schlauchtrommelanschluss
Gewicht inkl. Verpackung (kg) 4.4
Hochdruckschlauch, 20 m, DN 8, 315 bar, 1 x EASY!Lock / 1 x AVS-Schlauchtrommelanschluss