The MJ 160 4-in-1 Multi Jet offers 4 different spray types in a single spray lance: the detergent jet, the high-pressure flat spray, the rotary nozzle and the wide flat jet. Simply turn the spray lance to select the right jet. Time-consuming changing of the spray lance is no longer required. At the same time, the Multi Jet impresses with its ease of handling and greater comfort during the application, thanks to a 25 percent reduction in weight compared to its predecessor, the Kärcher MJ 3-in-1. Suitable for Kärcher K 4 and K 5 pressure washers. The all-rounder for the home, garden and car.