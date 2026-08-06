WR 10

In combination with hot water high-pressure cleaners our WR 10 weed remover enables fast and thorough weed removal. With 10 cm spray head and nozzle adapter.

Up to 98 °C hot water from a hot water high-pressure cleaner from Kärcher and our WR 10 weed remover with 10 centimetre spray head guarantee effective and efficient weed removal also in confined spaces. An integrated nozzle adapter ensures an optimal flow of the hot water and also allows any of our high-pressure machines to be used. The compact and lightweight design of the weed remover facilitates your work and allows effortless as well as longer, uninterrupted work.

Features and benefits
Effective weed removal with the optimal combination of weed remover and hot water high-pressure cleaner
  • Integrated nozzle adapter for the correct water volume for each Kärcher hot water high-pressure cleaner.
  • The latest Kärcher burner technology ensures the optimal water temperature for weed removal (up to 98°C).
Compact weed remover with lightweight design
  • The compact design allows work in restricted spatial conditions.
  • The lightweight design relieves the user and permits longer work intervals.
Specifications

Technical data

Connection thread EASY!Lock
Weight (kg) 0,3
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0,7
Videos
Application areas
  • Effective, chemical-free and comfortable weed removal in the municipal environment

For each HDS the appropriate nozzle size in the application with the weed remover (can be ordered separately).

Machine

HDS 6/14(-4) C(X)

Nozzle

2.113-070.0

Nozzle Size

25

Machine

HDS 7/16 C(X)

Nozzle

2.113-041.0

Nozzle Size

28

Machine

HDS 8/17 C(X)

Nozzle

2.113-071.0

Nozzle Size

32

Machine

HDS 8/18-4 C(X)

Nozzle

2.113-071.0

Nozzle Size

32

Machine

HDS 7/12-4 M(X)

Nozzle

2.113-006.0

Nozzle Size

38

Machine

HDS 8/18-4 M(X)

Nozzle

2.113-071.0

Nozzle Size

32

Machine

HDS 9/18-4 M(X)

Nozzle

2.113-005.0

Nozzle Size

36

Machine

HDS 10/20-4 M(X)

Nozzle

2.113-021.0

Nozzle Size

40

Machine

HDS 12/18-4 S(X)

Nozzle

2.113-010.0

Nozzle Size

48

Machine

HDS 13/20-4 S(X)

Nozzle

2.113-025.0

Nozzle Size

55

Machine

HDS 1000 De

Nozzle

2.113-023.0

Nozzle Size

50

Machine

HDS 13/20 De Tr1 & HDS 17/20 De Tr1

Nozzle

2.114-001.0

Nozzle Size

45