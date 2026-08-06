WR 20

For thorough weed removal: The WR 20 weed remover for use with a hot water high-pressure cleaner from Kärcher. Equipped with a 20 cm wide nozzle bar and nozzle adapter.

Quick, thorough and comfortable: Our WR 20 weed remover shows its true skill when combined with a hot water high-pressure cleaner from Kärcher. For effective weed removal the high-pressure cleaner provides an optimal water temperature of 98 °C. The nozzle adapter guarantees an optimised flow of the hot water at the 20 cm wide lance, thus facilitating the lasting removal of undesired weeds.

Features and benefits
Optimised compatibility of high-pressure cleaner and weed lance for effective weed removal
  • The integrated nozzle adapter guarantees constant water flow over the entire nozzle bar.
  • The latest burner technology ensures the optimal water temperature for weed removal (up to 98°C).
Compact design of the weed lance
  • The compact design enables use in confined spaces.
Specifications

Technical data

Connection thread EASY!Lock
Weight (kg) 0,3
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0,5
Application areas
  • Effective and convenient removal of weeds

For each HDS the appropriate nozzle size in the application with the weed remover (can be ordered separately).

Machine

HDS 6/14(-4) C(X)

Nozzle

2.113-070.0

Nozzle Size

25

Machine

HDS 7/16 C(X)

Nozzle

2.113-041.0

Nozzle Size

28

Machine

HDS 8/17 C(X)

Nozzle

2.113-071.0

Nozzle Size

32

Machine

HDS 8/18-4 C(X)

Nozzle

2.113-071.0

Nozzle Size

32

Machine

HDS 7/12-4 M(X)

Nozzle

2.113-006.0

Nozzle Size

38

Machine

HDS 8/18-4 M(X)

Nozzle

2.113-071.0

Nozzle Size

32

Machine

HDS 9/18-4 M(X)

Nozzle

2.113-005.0

Nozzle Size

36

Machine

HDS 10/20-4 M(X)

Nozzle

2.113-021.0

Nozzle Size

40

Machine

HDS 12/18-4 S(X)

Nozzle

2.113-010.0

Nozzle Size

48

Machine

HDS 13/20-4 S(X)

Nozzle

2.113-025.0

Nozzle Size

55

Machine

HDS 1000 De

Nozzle

2.113-023.0

Nozzle Size

50

Machine

HDS 13/20 De Tr1 & HDS 17/20 De Tr1

Nozzle

2.114-001.0

Nozzle Size

45