Polish & Wax, 500ml

The Kärcher Polish & Wax offers intensive cleaning as well as providing a weather-resistant coating, all in a single step. Fine scratches and streaks are removed, and the original colour brilliance is restored. This water repelling detergent offers paint protection for a dirt-repellent surface.

Specifications

Technical data

Packaging size (ml) 500
Packaging unit (Piece(s)) 8
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.6
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 70 x 70 x 180
Application areas
  • Vehicle paint
  • Paint surfaces
