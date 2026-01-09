Tap connector 3/4" thread with 1/2" thread reducer
Extremely tough tap connector 3/4" thread with 1/2" thread reducer. The reducer allows connection to two thread sizes. Compatible with all click systems.
Reliable tap connectors, hose connectors and hoses are essential for an efficient watering system. Kärcher offers a complete range of accessories for connecting, disconnecting and repairing watering systems. For example, the tough tap connector 3/4" thread with 1/2" thread reducer. The reducer allows connection to two thread sizes. The universal hose repair connector is suitable for all standard garden hoses and is ergonomically designed for easy handling. The ideal solution for the connection or repair of two hoses. Tap connector 3/4" thread with 1/2" thread reducer compatible with the three most widely used hose diameters and all available click systems.
Features and benefits
Very robust
- Guaranteed robustness.
Specifications
Technical data
|Thread size
|G3/4 + G1/2
|Colour
|black
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|48 x 33 x 33
When connecting these products to the drinking water network, you must observe the requirements of EN 1717. If necessary, ask your sanitary specialist.
Compatible machines
- Hose trolley HT 3.20 Set
- Hose trolley HT 4
- Hose trolley HT 4.20 Set
- Hose trolley HT 5 M
- Hose trolley HT 5.20 M Set
- Hose trolley HT 6 M
- Metal hose trolley HT 80 M
- Multifunction 6 dial sprinkler MS 100
- Multifunctional Spray Gun
- Multifunctional Spray Gun Plus
- Multifunctional Spray Gun Premium
- Oscillating sprinkler OS 3.220
- Oscillating sprinkler OS 5.320 S
Application areas
- Garden watering
- For watering large gardens.
- For watering potted plants
- For watering small beds, individual and pot plants.
- For cleaning gardening machines and tools.