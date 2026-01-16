Indoor Hose Connection Set
This indoor hose connection set provides the perfect solution if you need to connect your power washer to an indoor tap.
This indoor hose connection set gives you the flexibility to connect your power washer to an indoor tap. The threadless tap connector gives you that flexibility to use your pressure washer from an indoor tap. Giving you greater flexibility to use your pressure washer from anywhere.
Features and benefits
Ready-to-connect hose set
- Ideal for garden watering – and for supplying water during power washing cleaning.
10 m 1/2" PrimoFlex® hose
- Flexible and with pressure-resistant, woven reinforcement.
Universal tap adaptor
- Convenient connection to threadless taps with an outer diameter between 15 and 20 mm.
Specifications
Technical data
|Hose length (m)
|10
|Thread size
|G1/2
|Colour
|yellow
|Weight (kg)
|1.2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|1.3
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|270 x 270 x 80
When connecting these products to the drinking water network, you must observe the requirements of EN 1717. If necessary, ask your sanitary specialist.
Compatible machines
- K 4 Power Control Flex
- K 4 Power Control Flex Car & Home
- K 4 Power Control Flex Car & Home Plus
- K 4 Power Control Flex Home
- K 4 Premium
- K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster
- K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster Car & Home
- K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster Car Plus
- K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster Home
- K 5 Classic
- K 5 Classic Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium
- K 5 Power Control Flex
- K 5 Power Control Flex Car & Home
- K 5 Power Control Flex Home
- K 5 WCM Flex eco!Booster
- K 5 WCM Flex eco!Booster Car & Home
- K 5 WCM Flex eco!Booster Home
- K 6 Comfort Premium
- K 7 Comfort Premium
- K 7 Power Flex
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Flex
- K 7 WCM Flex eco!Booster
- K Silent eco!Booster
- KHB 4-18 Plus Battery Set
Application areas
- Garden watering
- For cleaning gardening machines and tools.