Universal hose coupling Plus

Universal hose coupling plus with soft plastic recessed grips for comfortable handling. Compatible with all click systems.

Connecting, disconnecting and repair made easy – with Kärcher's practical and ergonomic universal hose coupling plus with soft plastic recessed grips for especially comfortable handling. The flexible connector system simplifies the watering of small and large gardens and surfaces. Functioning tap connections and hose couplings are essential to any good watering system. The universal hose coupling plus is compatible with the three most common hose diameters and all available click systems.

Features and benefits
Soft plastic recessed grips
  • For ease of use.
Click system
Specifications

Technical data

Diameter 1/2″ / 5/8″ / 3/4″
Colour yellow
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 65 x 33 x 45
Application areas
  • Garden watering
  • For watering large gardens.
  • For watering potted plants
  • For watering small beds, individual and pot plants.
  • For cleaning gardening machines and tools.