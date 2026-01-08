TLA 4 Teleskopstrahlrohr
Einfache Reinigung an (nahezu) jeder Stelle: Das Teleskopstrahlrohr erreicht durch sein um 180° verstellbares Gelenk auch problemlos schwer zugängliche Stellen.
Mit dem Teleskopstrahlrohr lassen sich auch schwer erreichbare Stellen, wie unter anderem Fassaden, schnell und mühelos reinigen. Das um 180 Grad verstellbare Gelenk ist ein weiterer Vorteil und ermöglicht unter anderem auch die Reinigung von Wintergärten, schrägen Dächern und Carports. Dank des komfortablen Teleskopiermechanismus per Knopfdruck ist die Bedienung sehr einfach. Das Teleskopstrahlrohr ist zwischen 1,20 und 3,70 Meter ausziehbar und ermöglicht so die Reinigung von Flächen in einer Höhe von bis zu 5 Metern. Die Befestigung sämtlicher Pistolen ist ganz bequem möglich. Bei Verwendung mit einer Full Control Plus- oder Smart Control-Pistole kann der Druck daran bequem reguliert werden.
Merkmale und Vorteile
Verstellbares GelenkFlexible Anwendungsmöglichkeiten.
Komfortable TeleskopierungDie Rohre lassen sich einfach und bequem mittels Knopfdruck herausziehen.
Einfache Montage der HochdruckpistoleDie vorhandene Hochdruckpistole lässt sich leicht an der vorgesehenen Halterung befestigen.
Bajonettverbindung
- Praktischer Anschluss sämtlicher Kärcher Zubehöre.
Spezifikationen
Technische Daten
|Farbe
|Schwarz
|Gewicht (kg)
|2,8
|Gewicht inkl. Verpackung (kg)
|3,7
|Abmessungen (L × B × H) (mm)
|3780 x 120 x 233
Kompatible Geräte
- K 3 Power Control Home T 5
- K 4 Comfort Premium
- K 4 Comfort Premium Home
- K 4 Comfort Premium Veranda
- K 4 FJ
- K 4 FJ Home
- K 4 Power Control Flex
- K 4 Power Control Flex Home
- K 4 Power Control Go!Further
- K 5 Classic Car & Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium
- K 5 Comfort Premium Car
- K 5 Comfort Premium Connect
- K 5 Comfort Premium Connect Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium Home
- K 5 FJ
- K 5 FJ Home
- K 5 Power Control Flex
- K 5 Power Control Flex Home
- K 6 Comfort Premium
- K 6 Comfort Premium Home
- K 7 Comfort Premium
- K 7 Comfort Premium Connect Car&Home
- K 7 Comfort Premium Connect Facade
- K 7 Comfort Premium Connect Home
- K 7 Comfort Premium Home
- K 7 WCM Car&Home
- K 7 WCM FJ
- K 7 WCM FJ Home
- K Silent eco!Booster
- K 2
- K 2 Basic
- K 2 Basic Car
- K 2 Basic Home
- K 2 Car
- K 2 Car & Home
- K 2 Car Home & Pipe
- K 2 Classic
- K 2 Classic Home
- K 2 Compact
- K 2 Compact Home
- K 2 Full Control
- K 2 Full Control Home
- K 2 HOME
- K 2 Home
- K 2 Horizontal
- K 2 Premium
- K 2 Premium Car & Home
- K 2 Premium Full Control
- K 2 Premium Full Control Home
- K 2 Premium Home
- K 2 Premium Horizontal
- K 2 Premium Horizontal VPS
- K 2 Premium Power Control
- K 2 Universal Edition Car
- K 2 Universal Edition Home
- K 2.400
- K 2.75-PL-WB
- K 2500 PLUS-N
- K 3
- K 3 Car
- K 3 Car & Home
- K 3 Full Control
- K 3 Full Control Car
- K 3 Full Control Home
- K 3 Full Control Home T 5
- K 3 Home
- K 3 Home & Pipe
- K 3 Horizontal
- K 3 Horizontal Plus
- K 3 Power Control Car & Home
- K 3 Premium
- K 3 Premium Car & Home
- K 3 Premium Full Control
- K 3 Premium Full Control Home
- K 3 Premium Home
- K 3 Premium Home T 350
- K 3 Premium Power Control
- K 4 Classic Home
- K 4 Comfort Premium Car & Home
- K 4 Comfort Premium Home & Brush
- K 4 Comfort Premium Home & eco!Booster
- K 4 Compact
- K 4 Compact Car
- K 4 Compact Home
- K 4 Full Control
- K 4 Full Control Car
- K 4 Full Control Car & Home & Splash Guard
- K 4 Full Control Home
- K 4 Full Control Home & Brush
- K 4 Full Control Home *AT
- K 4 Home
- K 4 Power Control
- K 4 Power Control Car & Home
- K 4 Power Control Home
- K 4 Premium
- K 4 Premium Car
- K 4 Premium Car & Home
- K 4 Premium Full Control
- K 4 Premium Full Control Home
- K 4 Premium Full Control Home Wood
- K 4 Premium Home
- K 4 Premium Power Control
- K 4 Premium Power Control Flex
- K 4 Premium Power Control Flex Home
- K 4 Premium Power Control Home
- K 4 Premium Power Control Home&Brush Anniversary Edition
- K 4 Premium eco!ogic
- K 4 Premium eco!ogic Home
- K 4 Pure Flex Home
- K 4 Silent
- K 4 Silent Home
- K 4 Universal Edition
- K 4 Universal Edition T5
- K 4 WCM
- K 4 WCM Premium
- K 4 WCM Premium Home
- K 490M-PL-FLEX
- K 490M-PL.-F.S.
- K 5
- K 5 Basic
- K 5 Basic Car
- K 5 Basic T 5
- K 5 Classic
- K 5 Classic Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium Car & Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium Home & Brush
- K 5 Comfort Premium Home&eco!Booster
- K 5 Comfort Premium eco!Booster
- K 5 Compact
- K 5 Compact Car & Home
- K 5 Compact Home
- K 5 Full Control
- K 5 Full Control Home
- K 5 Full Control Home & Splash Guard
- K 5 Full Control Home *AT
- K 5 Full Control Home + PC 7,5 *AT
- K 5 Full Control Plus
- K 5 Home
- K 5 Power Control
- K 5 Power Control Flex Car & Home
- K 5 Power Control Flex Home&Brush Anniversary Edition
- K 5 Power Control Home
- K 5 Power Control Home & Brush AE
- K 5 Premium
- K 5 Premium Full Control
- K 5 Premium Full Control Black
- K 5 Premium Full Control Car & Home + Organizer
- K 5 Premium Full Control Home
- K 5 Premium Full Control Plus
- K 5 Premium Full Control Plus Home
- K 5 Premium Home
- K 5 Premium Power Control Flex Black
- K 5 Premium Smart Control
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Flex
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Flex Home
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Flex eco!Booster
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Home
- K 5 Premium eco!ogic Home
- K 5 Smart Control Flex
- K 5 WCM
- K 5 WCM Premium
- K 5 WCM Premium Home
- K 502MS-PLUS
- K 6 Comfort Premium Car & Home
- K 6 Flex Home
- K 6 Special
- K 7
- K 7 Comfort Premium Car & Home
- K 7 Comfort Premium Home & Brush
- K 7 Comfort Premium Home&eco!Booster
- K 7 Comfort Premium eco!Booster
- K 7 Compact
- K 7 Compact Home
- K 7 Full Control
- K 7 Full Control Home
- K 7 Full Control Plus
- K 7 Full Control Plus Home
- K 7 Home
- K 7 Power Flex
- K 7 Power Flex Home
- K 7 Premium
- K 7 Premium Full Control
- K 7 Premium Full Control Home
- K 7 Premium Full Control Plus
- K 7 Premium Full Control Plus Home
- K 7 Premium Home
- K 7 Premium Power Flex
- K 7 Premium Power Flex Home
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Flex
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Flex Home
- K 7 Premium eco!ogic Home
- K 7 Smart Control Flex
- K 7 Smart Control Flex Home
- K 7 WCM
- K 7 WCM Premium
- K 7 WCM Premium Home
- K 7 WCM Pure Flex Home
- K Silent Anniversary Edition
- K4 FC Home & Pipe (1.324-003+2.643-764)
- K4 Prem. + Kärcher for Kids-Osteraktion
- KHD 3
- KHD 4-2 T250
- KHP 4
Anwendungsgebiete
- Fassade
- Wintergärten
- Überdachungen (z.B. Carports)
Zubehör
TLA 4 Teleskopstrahlrohr Ersatzteile
