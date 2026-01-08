TLA 4 Teleskopstrahlrohr

Einfache Reinigung an (nahezu) jeder Stelle: Das Teleskopstrahlrohr erreicht durch sein um 180° verstellbares Gelenk auch problemlos schwer zugängliche Stellen.

Mit dem Teleskopstrahlrohr lassen sich auch schwer erreichbare Stellen, wie unter anderem Fassaden, schnell und mühelos reinigen. Das um 180 Grad verstellbare Gelenk ist ein weiterer Vorteil und ermöglicht unter anderem auch die Reinigung von Wintergärten, schrägen Dächern und Carports. Dank des komfortablen Teleskopiermechanismus per Knopfdruck ist die Bedienung sehr einfach. Das Teleskopstrahlrohr ist zwischen 1,20 und 3,70 Meter ausziehbar und ermöglicht so die Reinigung von Flächen in einer Höhe von bis zu 5 Metern. Die Befestigung sämtlicher Pistolen ist ganz bequem möglich. Bei Verwendung mit einer Full Control Plus- oder Smart Control-Pistole kann der Druck daran bequem reguliert werden.

Spezifikationen

Technische Daten

Farbe Schwarz
Gewicht (kg) 2,8
Gewicht inkl. Verpackung (kg) 3,7
Abmessungen (L × B × H) (mm) 3780 x 120 x 233
Anwendungsgebiete
  • Fassade
  • Wintergärten
  • Überdachungen (z.B. Carports)
