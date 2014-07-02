Pipe cleaning set, 15 m
Pipe cleaning set with 15 m hose for clearing blockages in pipes, drains, downpipes and toilets.
Pipe cleaning set for clearing blockages in pipes, drains, downpipes and toilets. Four backward firing jets move the hose smoothly through the pipe to effectively clear the blockage. Continuous marking and marking ring show progress in the pipe. 15 m flexible quality textile braided hose with extra short brass nozzle for easy movement in the pipe. With anti-kink sleeve and brass connector for durability. Suitable for use in the home and outdoors with all Kärcher K2 – K7 series domestic pressure washers.
Features and benefits
Extra short brass nozzle
- Moves easily through pipes.
Textile braided hose
- Flexible and durable quality hose.
Four rear-pointing high-pressure jets
- Effective and quick removal of pipe blockages.
Powerful cleaning with high pressure
- Effective and quick removal of pipe blockages.
Bayonet connection
- Easy to use.
Specifications
Technical data
|Length (Metre)
|15
|Colour
|black
|Weight (Kilogram)
|1.164
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|1.411
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|250 x 250 x 80
For old trigger guns pre 2010 (gun M, 96, 97): Adapter M (2.643-950.0) required.
Compatible machines
- K 2 Power Control
- K 2 Power Control Car
- K 2 Power Control Deck
- K 2 Power Control Home
- K 2 Premium
- K 2 Premium Horizontal
- K 2 Premium VPS
- K 2 Universal Edition Plus
- K 3
- K 3 Horizontal
- K 3 Power Control
- K 3 Power Control Car
- K 3 Power Control Deck
- K 3 Power Control Home
- K 3 Premium Power Control Car&Home Deck
- K 4
- K 4 Compact
- K 4 Premium Power Control
- K 4 Premium Power Control Deck
- K 4 Premium Power Control Home
- K 5 Compact
- K 5 Premium Power Control
- K 5 Premium Power Control Home
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Car & Home
- K 5 WCM Home
- K 6 Special
- K 6 Special Deck Bundle
- K 7 Compact
- K 7 Premium Power Home
- K 7 Premium Smart Control
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Car & Home
- K 7 WCM
- K 7 WCM Accessory Bundle
- K Mini
- K Silent Anniversary Edition
- K2 BOM *AU
- K3 Power Control Accessory Bundle
- K4 Compact + Home Kit Bundle
- K4 Power Control Home Bundle
- K5 Compact Bundle
- K5 Premium Power Control Bundle
- K7 Premium Smart Control Bundle
- Pressure washer K 5 Power Control Home Anniversary Edition
- The Outdoor Bundle
- Ultimate Cleaning Kit
Application areas
- Pipes
- Downpipes
- Drains
