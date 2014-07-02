Replacement O-ring set
Replacement O-ring set for easy replacement of O-rings and safety plugs for pressure washer accessories.
Features and benefits
Changing O-ring(s)
- Easy replacement of O-rings and safety plugs for pressure washer accessories
Simple to change
- Very user-friendly
Replacement O-rings(s)
- Long lifetime.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight (Kilogram)
|0.007
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|0.025
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|17 x 17 x 13
Compatible machines
- K 2 Power Control
- K 2 Power Control Car
- K 2 Power Control Deck
- K 2 Power Control Home
- K 2 Premium
- K 2 Premium Horizontal
- K 2 Premium VPS
- K 2 Universal Edition Plus
- K 3
- K 3 Horizontal
- K 3 Power Control
- K 3 Power Control Car
- K 3 Power Control Deck
- K 3 Power Control Home
- K 3 Premium Power Control Car&Home Deck
- K 4
- K 4 Compact
- K 4 Premium Power Control
- K 4 Premium Power Control Deck
- K 4 Premium Power Control Home
- K 5 Compact
- K 5 Premium Power Control
- K 5 Premium Power Control Home
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Car & Home
- K 5 WCM Home
- K 6 Special
- K 6 Special Deck Bundle
- K 7 Compact
- K 7 Premium Power Home
- K 7 Premium Smart Control
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Car & Home
- K 7 WCM
- K 7 WCM Accessory Bundle
- K Mini
- K Silent Anniversary Edition
- K2 BOM *AU
- K3 Power Control Accessory Bundle
- K4 Compact + Home Kit Bundle
- K4 Power Control Home Bundle
- K5 Compact Bundle
- K5 Premium Power Control Bundle
- K7 Premium Smart Control Bundle
- Pressure washer K 5 Power Control Home Anniversary Edition
- The Outdoor Bundle
- Ultimate Cleaning Kit