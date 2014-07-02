Replacement O-ring set

Replacement O-ring set for easy replacement of O-rings and safety plugs for pressure washer accessories.

Features and benefits
Changing O-ring(s)
  • Easy replacement of O-rings and safety plugs for pressure washer accessories
Simple to change
  • Very user-friendly
Replacement O-rings(s)
  • Long lifetime.
Specifications

Technical data

Colour black
Weight (Kilogram) 0.007
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 0.025
Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre) 17 x 17 x 13