Sand/wet blasting set
Sand and wet blasting set for removing rust, paint and stubborn dirt using Kärcher abrasive.
Sand and wet blasting set for removing rust, paint and stubborn dirt using Kärcher abrasive. Suitable for all Kärcher K2 – K7 series domestic pressure washers.
Features and benefits
Sand and wet blasting using a pressure washer
- Improved cleaning power.
Especially powerful
- Removes rust, paint and stubborn dirt.
Full cleaning power
- Effectively removes stubborn dirt.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight (Kilogram)
|1.15
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|1.304
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|525 x 110 x 100
Compatible machines
- K 2 Power Control
- K 2 Power Control Car
- K 2 Power Control Deck
- K 2 Power Control Home
- K 2 Premium
- K 2 Premium Horizontal
- K 2 Premium VPS
- K 2 Universal Edition Plus
- K 3
- K 3 Horizontal
- K 3 Power Control
- K 3 Power Control Car
- K 3 Power Control Deck
- K 3 Power Control Home
- K 3 Premium Power Control Car&Home Deck
- K 4
- K 4 Compact
- K 4 Premium Power Control
- K 4 Premium Power Control Deck
- K 4 Premium Power Control Home
- K 5 Compact
- K 5 Premium Power Control
- K 5 Premium Power Control Home
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Car & Home
- K 5 WCM Home
- K 6 Special
- K 6 Special Deck Bundle
- K 7 Compact
- K 7 Premium Power Home
- K 7 Premium Smart Control
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Car & Home
- K 7 WCM
- K 7 WCM Accessory Bundle
- K Silent Anniversary Edition
- K2 BOM *AU
- K3 Power Control Accessory Bundle
- K4 Compact + Home Kit Bundle
- K4 Power Control Home Bundle
- K5 Compact Bundle
- K5 Premium Power Control Bundle
- K7 Premium Smart Control Bundle
- Pressure washer K 5 Power Control Home Anniversary Edition
- The Outdoor Bundle
- Ultimate Cleaning Kit
Application areas
- Removal of rust and paint
- Even stubborn dirt
